ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police hold tribute to fallen K9 “Frankie” killed in the line of duty

“On July 26, 2022, K9 Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, deployed with their partners on the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team to Fitchburg, where an armed fugitive had barricaded himself inside a residence. After prolonged negotiations aimed at convincing the violent fugitive to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy