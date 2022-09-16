Ahead of their 50th anniversary celebration concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at the "Aerosmith Apartment" in the city. All five founding members of Aerosmith — Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer and Tom Hamilton — once lived in the building, which is located at 1325 Commonwealth Ave. in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. They allegedly recorded the legendary hit "Dream On" in the basement of the apartment in the early '70s.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO