ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame vs. Cal schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8h5x_0hy7AB6b00

Notre Dame vs. Cal football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Cal: The visitors from the Pac-12 are perfect through 2 games, with wins over UC Davis and a 6-pointer over UNLV. Cal's defense has fared well keeping teams out of the red zone, allowing just 13.5 points per game on the year. Jack Plummer is a solid passer, hitting on 69% of his throws, but has absorbed 6 sacks and has 2 turnovers. He's not getting much help on the ground as the Golden Bears' backs are good for 3.6 ypc and 1 score.

Notre Dame: The honeymoon is over for Marcus Freeman, who became the first Irish coach to start his career 0-2 following losses at Ohio State and at home to unranked Marshall. Watch how new quarterback Drew Pyne fares after inheriting the job from injured Tyler Buchner: ND is 117th in scoring offense (15.5 ppg) and total defense (302 ypg). It's 110th in rushing. The team's College Football Playoff hopes are probably dashed, but there's still time to recover and make a good bowl, provided there are no more slip ups.

More from College Football HQ

Notre Dame vs. Cal odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football Week 3 picks, predictions by computer model

AP top 25 poll for Week 3: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot

ESPN updates top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day

The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Was a scare from Cal enough to destroy Notre Dame’s hubris?

You’re probably familiar with what it means to have “a chip on one’s shoulder.” Merriam-Webster defines it as having “an angry or unpleasant attitude or way of behaving caused by a belief that one has been treated unfairly in the past.” In other words, cockiness. What you may not be familiar with is the origin of that expression.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: La Porte Slicers are surfing to the win

On September 9, the La Porte High School (LPHS) varsity football team won its first game of the season against Chesterton High School. LPHS had a toga theme where students came to support their Slicers. The Slicers had its annual senior night with a commencement ceremony before the game. This...
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pig Death Toll from Crash Released

(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
BRISTOL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Football Games#Clemson#American Football#Eastern Tv#Nbc Stream#Pac 12#Uc Davis#Irish#Ohio State#Ap#Espn
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc57.com

Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Medical Episode Suspected in Wild Ride

(La Porte County, IN) - Last week, a medical episode was cited for a driver forcing other motorists off the road in La Porte County. According to La Porte County Police, officers were notified about noon Wednesday about a reckless driver in the area of 600 East and Division Road.
NILES, MI
southcountynews.org

Celebrating 60 years of ministry

A former Vicksburg United Methodist pastor, Rev. Dr. Lowell (Wally) Walsworth, was honored July 10 for his 60 years of ordained ministry. Vicksburg pastor from 1981 to 1993, Walsworth was recognized at a special worship at Sturgis United Methodist Church, where he left full-time pastoral appointments in 1995 to work full time at Olivet College. Friends, family, former parishioners and current worshipers at the Sturgis church attended to recognize his service as well as the establishment of a scholarship at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Ill., in honor of his long ministry.
VICKSBURG, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

New businesses coming to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Memorial Hospital, patient tower groundbreaking set

A new patient tower is being built at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. And the groundbreaking ceremonies are set. The $232-million expansion project is creating 500 new jobs. Officials say that the new tower will have rooms that are 50 percent larger than the old ones. Memorial’s current patient towers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy