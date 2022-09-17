Notre Dame vs. Cal schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV
What you need to know
Cal: The visitors from the Pac-12 are perfect through 2 games, with wins over UC Davis and a 6-pointer over UNLV. Cal's defense has fared well keeping teams out of the red zone, allowing just 13.5 points per game on the year. Jack Plummer is a solid passer, hitting on 69% of his throws, but has absorbed 6 sacks and has 2 turnovers. He's not getting much help on the ground as the Golden Bears' backs are good for 3.6 ypc and 1 score.
Notre Dame: The honeymoon is over for Marcus Freeman, who became the first Irish coach to start his career 0-2 following losses at Ohio State and at home to unranked Marshall. Watch how new quarterback Drew Pyne fares after inheriting the job from injured Tyler Buchner: ND is 117th in scoring offense (15.5 ppg) and total defense (302 ypg). It's 110th in rushing. The team's College Football Playoff hopes are probably dashed, but there's still time to recover and make a good bowl, provided there are no more slip ups.
