Notre Dame vs. Cal schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Notre Dame vs. Cal football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Cal: The visitors from the Pac-12 are perfect through 2 games, with wins over UC Davis and a 6-pointer over UNLV. Cal's defense has fared well keeping teams out of the red zone, allowing just 13.5 points per game on the year. Jack Plummer is a solid passer, hitting on 69% of his throws, but has absorbed 6 sacks and has 2 turnovers. He's not getting much help on the ground as the Golden Bears' backs are good for 3.6 ypc and 1 score.

Notre Dame: The honeymoon is over for Marcus Freeman, who became the first Irish coach to start his career 0-2 following losses at Ohio State and at home to unranked Marshall. Watch how new quarterback Drew Pyne fares after inheriting the job from injured Tyler Buchner: ND is 117th in scoring offense (15.5 ppg) and total defense (302 ypg). It's 110th in rushing. The team's College Football Playoff hopes are probably dashed, but there's still time to recover and make a good bowl, provided there are no more slip ups.

More from College Football HQ

Notre Dame vs. Cal odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football Week 3 picks, predictions by computer model

AP top 25 poll for Week 3: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot

ESPN updates top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook