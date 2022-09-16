BALTIMORE -- A Goucher College poll has Democrat Wes Moore with a 22-point lead over Republican candidate Dan Cox for Maryland governor. The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters on Nov. 8. If the general election for Maryland governor was held today, 53% of the likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Moore, while 31% would vote for Cox. In response to the results, Cox's campaign said it's too early to count him out yet. "At this time eight years ago, the New York Times-CBS poll showed...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO