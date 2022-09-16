You will not pass a background check.for a weapon if you use Marijuana and Maryland also made it legal for a cop to search you if they smell it, even with a card. You lose your 4th admendament rights.
"Marijuana-induced psychosis or cannabis-induced psychosis (CIP) is a clear mental condition that correlates with heavy and frequent cannabis users. CIP differs from regular psychosis through a variety of symptoms. More importantly, someone suffering CIP will likely have visual hallucinations and feel increased paranoia, like thinking you’re being stolen from, poisoned, etc. Regular psychosis often sees a lack of self-awareness, disturbed and negative thoughts, and constant delusions".
well it been legal for me ,, I smoke all the time,, I make my own rules about weed
Related
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
Poll finds most Marylanders support marijuana legalization with ballot initiative in sight
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
Goucher Poll reveals shows how some Marylanders intend to vote in governor's race
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Settling a heated debate: Are Maryland or Virginia drivers worse?
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Moore holds 22-point lead over Cox in Goucher Poll
Maryland Democrats lead in WYPR/Banner voter poll, few undecided
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland State Department of Education launches Medicaid pilot project
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund
Maryland gubernatorial hopefuls discuss crime, solutions to keep, recruit officers
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
Maryland drivers required to 'Move Over' when approaching stopped vehicles
Sniper, Lee Boyd Malvo, denied parole
Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
State workers union pressures University of Maryland board for higher pay
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
DCist
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 89