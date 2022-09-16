ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Tony Scott
2d ago

You will not pass a background check.for a weapon if you use Marijuana and Maryland also made it legal for a cop to search you if they smell it, even with a card. You lose your 4th admendament rights.

Tony Scott
2d ago

"Marijuana-induced psychosis or cannabis-induced psychosis (CIP) is a clear mental condition that correlates with heavy and frequent cannabis users. CIP differs from regular psychosis through a variety of symptoms. More importantly, someone suffering CIP will likely have visual hallucinations and feel increased paranoia, like thinking you’re being stolen from, poisoned, etc. Regular psychosis often sees a lack of self-awareness, disturbed and negative thoughts, and constant delusions".

King Ghost
3d ago

well it been legal for me ,, I smoke all the time,, I make my own rules about weed

WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
CBS Baltimore

Poll finds most Marylanders support marijuana legalization with ballot initiative in sight

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) --  Most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana this November, according to results from the Goucher College Poll.The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters.  The pollsters said 59% of Marylanders would vote yes on the ballot question, while, 34% of those surveyed said they would vote against the bill and 7% are currently undecided. Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use...
Wbaltv.com

Goucher Poll reveals shows how some Marylanders intend to vote in governor's race

A new Goucher Poll released Monday morning shows how some Maryland voters intend to vote in the race for governor. The Goucher/Baltimore Banner/WYPR poll indicates more Maryland voters are leaning toward Democratic nominee Wes Moore. If the general election for governor were held today, 53% said they would vote for Moore and 31% for Republican nominee Dan Cox.
CBS Baltimore

Moore holds 22-point lead over Cox in Goucher Poll

BALTIMORE -- A Goucher College poll has Democrat Wes Moore with a 22-point lead over Republican candidate Dan Cox for Maryland governor. The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters on Nov. 8. If the general election for Maryland governor was held today, 53% of the likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Moore, while 31% would vote for Cox. In response to the results, Cox's campaign said it's too early to count him out yet. "At this time eight years ago, the New York Times-CBS poll showed...
wypr.org

Maryland Democrats lead in WYPR/Banner voter poll, few undecided

A new Goucher College Poll conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner shows the Democrats vying for statewide office in a strong position going into the final month and a half of the campaign. WYPR state government and politics reporter Rachel Baye joined Nathan Sterner to look at the numbers.
Maryland State Department of Education launches Medicaid pilot project

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA to participate in...
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund

WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
wypr.org

State workers union pressures University of Maryland board for higher pay

Workers rallied outside the University of Maryland Board of Regents meeting on Friday morning aiming to bend the ear of leaders for better wages and work conditions. There were about 100 people, some of whom were university employees, who even marched into the meeting that was in progress to garner the attention of board members to no avail. The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees were outraged that pay raises from a state surplus of nearly $2 billion won’t trickle down to university employees.
wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
