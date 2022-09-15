Read full article on original website
Related
Is The Amarillo Tri State Fair Safe To Go To After Shooting?
I'd hate to say it, but literally nothing surprises me these days. People simply can't act right, and I'm starting to come to terms with this. Mass shootings in schools and concerts, road rage going out of control, and now this. Last night, four people were injured, including a Potter...
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
Then and Now: The Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is always fun to attend. It's been an Amarillo tradition for 99 years. You have the food, and let's talk about the food for a bit. The Indian Taco is amazing, I had one this year and forgot that they are delicious. They have bacon covered everything. The corn dogs are on point this year if you like corn dogs. I don't like corn dogs, so I can't tell you how they taste. The mini donuts are an unbelievably delicious substitute this year for a funnel cake (that's if and only if you don't want a giant funnel cake). That's just to name a few of the food items.
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Announcing More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Closings, Did Amarillo Make the Cut?
An Amarillo store's national owner is playing a game of are we staying open, are we going to close once again? It's like a repeat of Oscar's Burritos, will it stay closed will it reopen?. It was announced recently that Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBB) are restructuring its business yet...
Someone Step Up And Beat Amarillo Social Club’s Repeat Winners
Amarillo Social Club has been open for quite some time now. They went from hosting weekend tournaments to hosting tournaments almost every single day. Which leads me to my next point. Someone needs to step up and beat the repeat winners. Play Cards? Amarillo Social Club Has The Action. I've...
Photos: Two Very Different Perfect Places To Hike In Amarillo
I love being outdoors. There's nothing better than feeling the sun on your face. Feeling the breeze. There's just something special about feeling connected to the Earth. Here are two, very different, yet perfect places for a hike in Amarillo. A Smaller Hike Hidden In Plain Sight. Let's say you're...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
My Dog Just Died Can I Legally Bury Her in My Yard in Amarillo?
I recently went through a traumatic experience. I have had pets die before. That is all part of life. It's hard. It's really hard. Every pet that has passed away on me was already at the vet's office when we make the decision to end their suffering the humane way.
Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons
Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Threats Against AISD Schools Under Control? Sounds Like It.
It seems to be one of the biggest fears of any parent right now. Sending their kids to school. I can totally understand. I've got two kids in school right now, and the constant looming threat of an active shooter on campus definitely lends pause to want them to go.
Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo
Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
Amarillo Women’s Network Having Annual Award Ceremony Tonight
Tonight in downtown Amarillo, three area women will honored in a special ceremony. All of them have have incredible accomplishments attached to their lives and careers. Tonight, Amarillo Women's Network will host their annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony. Life Time Award Goes To... The recipient of the Life...
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
What Is Pho And Where Can You Find Amarillo’s Best?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I had never tried pho. It didn't take long for someone to suggest. Now it's one of my absolute favorites. If you're not sure pho is, or you're wondering where to get it, I've got you covered. Here is where you can find the...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0