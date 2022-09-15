ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Then and Now: The Amarillo Tri-State Fair

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is always fun to attend. It's been an Amarillo tradition for 99 years. You have the food, and let's talk about the food for a bit. The Indian Taco is amazing, I had one this year and forgot that they are delicious. They have bacon covered everything. The corn dogs are on point this year if you like corn dogs. I don't like corn dogs, so I can't tell you how they taste. The mini donuts are an unbelievably delicious substitute this year for a funnel cake (that's if and only if you don't want a giant funnel cake). That's just to name a few of the food items.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Friona, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Mix 94.1

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Photos: Two Very Different Perfect Places To Hike In Amarillo

I love being outdoors. There's nothing better than feeling the sun on your face. Feeling the breeze. There's just something special about feeling connected to the Earth. Here are two, very different, yet perfect places for a hike in Amarillo. A Smaller Hike Hidden In Plain Sight. Let's say you're...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Homicides#Violent Crime
Mix 94.1

Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble

If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mix 94.1

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo

Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Women’s Network Having Annual Award Ceremony Tonight

Tonight in downtown Amarillo, three area women will honored in a special ceremony. All of them have have incredible accomplishments attached to their lives and careers. Tonight, Amarillo Women's Network will host their annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony. Life Time Award Goes To... The recipient of the Life...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy