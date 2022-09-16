Read full article on original website
Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
Ukraine war: Kremlin denies Russians fleeing to avoid army service as flights sell out and queues seen at border – live
Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were reunited with their families after landing at Heathrow
Russia, Ukraine Announce Major Surprise Prisoner Swap
KYIV/RIYADH (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year. The foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan...
Russia Moves to Formally Annex Swathes of Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield...
Hungary PM Orban Says EU's Russia Sanctions Should Be Scrapped
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be scrapped, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported late on Wednesday. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the comments in an emailed reply to Reuters. Orban, a harsh critic...
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
Special Master Asks Trump's Lawyers if He Declassified Records in FBI Search
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not. In his first public hearing since...
Russia Begins Massive War Call-Up, Ukraine Demands 'Just Punishment'
KYIV/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia pushed ahead on Thursday with its biggest conscription since World War Two while Ukraine demanded "just punishment" for a seven-month-old invasion that has shaken the world. President Vladimir Putin's order to mobilise another 300,000 Russians to fight escalates a war that has already killed thousands, displaced...
Russia's Mobilisation Is Escalation of Conflict - Germany's Vice Chancellor
BERLIN (Reuters) - The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday. Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course...
Baltic Nations Close Borders to Russians Over Ukraine War
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports...
N.Korea Says It Has Never Supplied Weapons or Ammunition to Russia - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Thursday said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop circulating rumours aimed at "tarnishing" the country's image. "Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces...
At UN, Russia's War in Ukraine Is Both Text and Subtext
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After two years of discourse dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, this year's U.N. General Assembly has a new occupant of center stage: the war in Ukraine. The pleas made by leaders from around the world for peace were both an altruistic amplification of besieged Ukrainians'...
Polish PM Says Russia Will Attempt to Destroy Ukraine
WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow. "We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,"...
North Korea Denies Sending Arms to Russia Amid Ukraine War
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image. In a state media report...
Russian-Backed Separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk Region to Hold Sept. 23-27 Referendum on Joining Russia
(Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the separatist deputy speaker of the region's parliament. The Russian-backed separatist parliament passed a law earlier on Tuesday outlining the details of...
U.S. Thanks Ukraine, Saudi Arabia for Release of Two Americans by Russia
(Reuters) - The White House's national security adviser thanked the governments of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia for assisting in a prisoner exchange that saw the release of two American citizens by Russia on Wednesday after fighting in Ukraine. "We look forward to our citizens being reunited with their families," Jake...
Palestinian Police Clash With Gunmen in West Bank, One Killed
NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Palestinian gunmen clashed with Palestinian Authority security forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and one man was killed in the confrontations, which broke out after the arrest of two militants, witnesses and medics said. Islamist militant group Hamas, rival of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority...
