ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year

CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This announcement includes applications received under Gov. Justice’s West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approvals made under the GigReady Program.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Raleigh, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economic Development#To Be Announced#W Va#State
WVNS

$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

POLL: Do you think West Virginia's economy is turning around?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has had a number of economic development announcements this year that will bring hundreds of jobs. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on whether you believe this means the Mountain State is really turning its economy around. Take our poll below. So far this...
POLITICS
WTAP

Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process. As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.
REAL ESTATE
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
WSET

Virginia gas prices down for 14th week

(WSET) — For the fourteenth straight week, gas prices in Virginia have fallen from historic highs in June, according to AAA. At $3.41, Virginia's average price per gallon is still 40 cents higher than a year ago--but it's a whole 30 cents lower than prices just a month ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
BECKLEY, WV
DC News Now

6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy