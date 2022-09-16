Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year
CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
Gov. Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects across West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This announcement includes applications received under Gov. Justice’s West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approvals made under the GigReady Program.
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Raleigh, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you think West Virginia's economy is turning around?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has had a number of economic development announcements this year that will bring hundreds of jobs. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on whether you believe this means the Mountain State is really turning its economy around. Take our poll below. So far this...
WTAP
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process. As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.
WSET
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
WSET
Virginia gas prices down for 14th week
(WSET) — For the fourteenth straight week, gas prices in Virginia have fallen from historic highs in June, according to AAA. At $3.41, Virginia's average price per gallon is still 40 cents higher than a year ago--but it's a whole 30 cents lower than prices just a month ago.
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
WSET
AG Miyares calls on FCC to require voice service providers to use anti-robocall protection
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares on Monday called on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require the telephone providers that route calls across the U.S. telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls. “Robocalls aren’t just annoying – they are illegal...
woay.com
Sheriff’s Office will no longer conduct the annual Real Estate Tax Lien Sale
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Effective this year, the Sheriff’s office will no longer conduct the annual Real Estate Tax Lien Sale. West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 552 into law during this year’s session, now putting the responsibility on the West Virginia State Auditor to hold these sales.
6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WSET
SCC encourages Virginians to use caution around railroad tracks during Rail Safety Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train, according to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rail safety education. During Rail Safety Week, September 19 through 25, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) is joining...
