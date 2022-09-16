Read full article on original website
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda, and when to remove it from the conversation. The Queen’s state funeral on September 19 was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorized with jewelry that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful, and resolutely not about her.
As world leaders descended on London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced on September 18 that Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would also be in attendance at her funeral, following the Prince and Princess of Wales up the nave of Westminster Abbey. The children will join the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, during the private committal service this afternoon, too—although whether they will take part in the latter procession is still to be decided.
As Princess Charlotte, age seven, walked into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, a small pendant sparked in the light: a small horseshoe, delicately pinned to her black dress. The piece, undoubtedly, was a visual ode to her late grandmother. A known lover of horses and racing—“I think this...
On 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for the final time, in a horse-drawn gun carriage, and it was there that the period of lying-in-state began. From 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 6.30 a.m. on Monday, September 19—the day of her state funeral—visitors from across the UK and around the world will be able to file past her coffin at all hours of the day and night, and bid farewell to the longest-serving monarch in British history.
When Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, her carriage was pulled by a horse with no rider. It was an unexpected visual statement: Her coffin, draped in the royal standard, was surrounded by rows of guards and soldiers in uniform. However, immediately in front of her was, well, no one.
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex headed into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on the morning of September 19, they did so with heads bowed, solemn faces, and wearing all black. The Princess’s was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a veiled,...
In the 22-hour-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Abbey, a familiar face stood out amongst the many thousands: David Beckham. The world-famous soccer star, according to reports, joined the line at two in the morning and patiently waited throughout the day in order to pay his respects to the late monarch.
Neil Grotzinger’s work at NIHL is intrinsically queer in both narrative and sensibility, grounded in queer nightlife and its characters and subcultural cachet. Like its source of inspiration, NIHL is esoteric and hyper-specific; it paints an aesthetic picture of a lifestyle and array of characters often invisible to the mainstream, heteronormative eye.
Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her pearls. And when the royals pay their final respects to Her Majesty at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, there is every likelihood that they will be wearing them too. Female members of the family...
On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a new—and final—portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Photographed by Ranald Mackechnie, it shows the late monarch in a powder blue suit, smiling ear-to-ear. She wears her signature three-strand pearl necklace and matching earrings. Pinned to her chest is an aquamarine brooch that was a present from her father, King George, for her 18th birthday.
Inside the World of Norman Hartnell, the Queen’s Favorite Couturier
Few couturiers are as closely associated with the British royal family as Norman Hartnell. Born in Streatham to a pair of wine merchants, he became devoted to fashion as a young boy while watching musicals in London’s West End, spending his days recreating the costumes he had seen at home in watercolor paint. The flair for sartorial drama he established then never left him, with Hartnell famously declaring at the height of his career: “I despise simplicity; it is the negation of all that is beautiful.”
