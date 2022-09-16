Is it too frivolous to speak of the importance of how everything will look as the world watches the British pomp, ceremony, and religious ritual of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral? Surely not. The Queen had overseen every detail of it herself, in a continuously reviewed plan codenamed Operation London Bridge, since at least the 1960s. Everyone who will be nervously getting dressed to play their solemn role tomorrow—be it the divisions of the Household Guard, Navy and Royal Air Force, Lord High Chamberlains, the Yeoman of the Guard, or the Archbishop of Canterbury and his clergy—will be feeling the personal weight of responsibility to go out looking impeccable.

