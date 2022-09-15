Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Woman injured in South Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
q13fox.com
Man killed in 'unprovoked' random shooting in Olympia WinCo parking lot
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Shot, Killed in ‘Seemingly Unprovoked’ Attack
A 26-year-old Tumwater man was shot and killed in a “seemingly unprovoked” attack in the WinCo Foods parking lot in the 7500 block of Martin Way East Saturday, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first dispatched to a report of...
Man who killed Seattle’s ‘Tuba Man’ in 2008 charged with felony robbery, organized retail theft
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Saturday that the man who was convicted for the 2008 killing of Seattle’s “Tuba Man, " Edward McMichael, has been charged in connection to stealing from the downtown Seattle Nordstrom store several times in July. Billy Chambers, along with another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
Everett man who stole gun from Seattle police vehicle during George Floyd protests pleads guilty
A 26-year-old Everett man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a high-powered rifle from a Seattle Police Department vehicle during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Surveillance images showed Jacob D. Little taking the gun...
q13fox.com
Jury finds suspect in 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty
SEATTLE - A jury found one of three suspects in the 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty. That shooting left one person dead, seven people injured and sent dozens of people running for cover as shots rang out in a crowded downtown intersection during rush hour. The jury found Marquise...
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
q13fox.com
Police investigate overnight shooting near Cal Anderson Park, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
Man arrested in Bellevue after allegedly assaulting FedEx driver
A man was arrested Friday in Bellevue after allegedly shoplifting from a store and assaulting a FedEx driver, the Bellevue Police Department announced Saturday. According to police, loss prevention agents at a store in the 10100 block of Northeast Eighth Street reported seeing a man with his family shoplifting items.
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum police arrest two in shooting that left local businessman dead
Tulum, Q.R. — Two men believed responsible for the shooting death of a Tulum businessman have been arrested. On Saturday, the Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) of Quintana Roo reported on the arrests of Gabriel “L” and César “B”, the pair alleged responsible for pulling the trigger that killed the local man.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
Pierce County authorities deny teens’ claim that threats from biker gang led them to kill Orting man
Ever since the first court appearances for Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon — the two Orting teens accused of killing a man last month — both have insisted that they are victims, too. Davies and Yoon claim that they killed Dan McCaw because they themselves were being threatened...
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
q13fox.com
Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
Comments / 2