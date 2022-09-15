Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Mike Evans Explains Why He Hit Marshon Lattimore
The Buccaneers wideout said he saw the New Orleans cornerback hit his teammate.
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins snap truly insane mark with incredible comeback win vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins not only pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the young NFL season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. They also made history in the process. Miami trailed by 21 points at halftime, managing to score just seven points as...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Mike Evans Ejected After Brawl with Saints Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans smoked Marcus Lattimore after it looked to be Leonard Fournette going at it with Lattimore first.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38. After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals
The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday
A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Tom Brady’s arrival at Bucs-Saints game in New Orleans
Tom Brady and his 45-year-old body are back for more today as the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be looking to lead his guys to a win over the Saints in a fun NFC South battle in New Orleans. Brady’s job will be a lot harder with wide receivers Julio...
Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars
After another embarrassing showing, the Colts’ head decision-makers should be feeling the heat.
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
