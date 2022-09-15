ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
ClutchPoints

Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals

The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans

A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
The Spun

Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday

A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
ClutchPoints

