Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Broncos players fined by NFL after Week 1

Three Denver Broncos players were fined by the NFL after the team’s 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Cooper was penalized in the second quarter after he stood over a Seahawks running back following a tackle.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts dealing with key injuries a week prior to match with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are done with Week 2 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chiefs’ Week 3 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have yet to play their Week 2 game. They are scheduled to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Noon CT on Sunday. Due to injury, they’ll be missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball in this upcoming game with a divisional rival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Are the Broncos in Trouble?

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos are off to a less than stellar start to the season. Week 1 saw them lose a game that should have been easily winnable on paper. The offense hasn’t looked as promised, the coaching staff looks confused, and Justin Simmons is currently out for a projected four weeks. So, are the Broncos in trouble?
DENVER, CO

