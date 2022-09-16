ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Girl Missing In Stolen Car Located

A seven-year-old girl who was asleep in a car last night in Southeast Portland when it was stolen has been located. The car was stolen from near Southeast Powell and 49th Avenue. An Amber Alert was issued. 50 police officers searched the area. Yamilet Martinez was found inside of the...
#Smash And Grab#Thieves#Oregon#Property Crime#Inside Edition
KOIN 6 News

Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe

An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
kptv.com

NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
KGW

Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks

Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
987thebull.com

Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer

PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Arson not a violent crime?

As a Mt. Tabor resident I am concerned that the teens accused of causing multiple fires in the area were released without bail. (“Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree,” Sept. 12) Not a violent crime, according to the prosecutor? Will it...
PORTLAND, OR

