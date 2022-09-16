Read full article on original website
Portland residents targeted by man lobbing objects at unsuspecting drivers slam slap on wrist for suspect
A Portland, Oregon, homeless man accused of throwing objects at car windows of unsuspecting drivers has left residents of the city concerned and, now, questioning why the suspect was only issued a citation and not arrested. "He looks at me, braces himself on his bike, and takes pretty careful aim,"...
iheart.com
Girl Missing In Stolen Car Located
A seven-year-old girl who was asleep in a car last night in Southeast Portland when it was stolen has been located. The car was stolen from near Southeast Powell and 49th Avenue. An Amber Alert was issued. 50 police officers searched the area. Yamilet Martinez was found inside of the...
insideedition.com
Inside Edition Sets Up a Bait Car in Portland to Catch Smash and Grab Thieves in the Act
Smash and grab robberies continue to be an epidemic across the country. Thieves smash into people’s car windows and take everything inside, sometimes even the car itself. Police data shows that over 10,000 cars were stolen in the city of Portland, Oregon, in the past year. That’s an average of 27 cars stolen every day.
Missing 7-year-old girl found safe in stolen car near Laurelhurst Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland police have found the missing 7-year-old girl. Officers found Yamilet Martinez inside the stolen car around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Laurelhurst Park. She is now safe and was reunited with her mother shortly after. "I'm happy that she's home and doesn't seem to really...
Driver hits pole, KOs power in Gresham
A driver hit a power pole in Gresham, knocking out two transformers and causing some power outages in the area Sunday night.
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
Man shot in Vancouver after witnesses report seeing fight
A man was found shot Sunday night in Vancouver and the suspect has not been caught.
kptv.com
‘It’s gotten so bad’: Murder victim’s cousin frustrated with investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sara Manley-Miller has been sent photos and videos of the moment her cousin Christopher Klein was shot and killed on Northeast 122nd Avenue near East Burnside Street on Sept. 11, 2020. She’s reminded of the closeness of their bond daily and how there’s been no progress...
kptv.com
NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks
Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Man shot, car found on MAX tracks in Portland
A wounded man was found next to a car "high-centered on the MAX tracks" along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.
KATU.com
Police catch burglary suspect leaving Milwaukie building with bag of tools, stolen items
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers caught a burglary suspect who was leaving a Milwaukie building early Thursday morning with a backpack full of tools and stolen property, Portland Police said. Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary happening in the 4400 block of Southeast...
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
987thebull.com
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
KXL
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
Readers respond: Arson not a violent crime?
As a Mt. Tabor resident I am concerned that the teens accused of causing multiple fires in the area were released without bail. (“Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree,” Sept. 12) Not a violent crime, according to the prosecutor? Will it...
Comments / 5