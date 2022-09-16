ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Program recognizes women-owned Pittsburgh-area small businesses

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago

The Small Business Spotlight program, a collaboration between PNC Bank, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and its WOMEN OF STEEL platform, officially launched Wednesday.

The Small Business Spotlight program recognizes and supports women-owned small businesses in the Pittsburgh area by offering four such small businesses with marketing assistance and mentorship with Steelers and PNC Bank executives and PNC-Certified Women’s Business Advocates.

“Women are a powerful force for economic growth, yet according to the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report, we know that there’s an untenable financial gap between men and women,” Beth Marcello, director of PNC Women’s Business Development, said. “That’s why PNC created the Project 257SM: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality initiative and we’re thrilled to team up with the Pittsburgh Steelers to help tackle the economic gender gap and support women-owned small businesses in our headquarters city.”

Advance Sourcing Concepts; Café Tu Y Yo; Open Space Counseling, Consulting, and Wellness; and Self-Care Señorita are the four businesses inaugurating the program.

The Steelers and PNC Bank worked with several organizations to select the businesses, including the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA, Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Three Rivers Business Alliance.

