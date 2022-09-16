ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker of the House appoints new members to Small Business Council

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago

Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) recently appointed state Reps. Valerie Gaydos (R-Allegheny) and Rob Mercuri (R-Allegheny) to the Small Business Council.

Established through Act 12 of 2004, the council assists with developing policies and regulations that might affect small businesses, gives advice on small business practices and problems, and issues a review of existing policies and regulations relevant to small businesses.

A small business is defined as one with fewer than 100 employees.

“Small businesses are often the backbone of our communities,” Cutler said. “The jobs they provide and the relationships they have with residents are part of what makes a place a home.”

Thirteen members sit on the council, 12 of which are appointed by the governor and General Assembly.

Potential members must meet specific qualifications to be eligible for appointment to the council. They must have a background in improving small businesses, or be an owner or operator of a small business in Pennsylvania, be a member of the academic community with expertise regarding small business practices, or be a professional who specializes in representing small businesses.

Gaydos has a background in small business ownership, and Mercuri has a background in financial services.

Gaydos and Mercuri will serve on the council until Aug. 8, 2024.

