Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks

By Liz Carey
 3 days ago
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials Wednesday to break ground on a new train station and roadway safety and track improvement project in Windsor Locks.

The new station, located in the town’s downtown area, will complement ongoing economic development in the area, officials said. Joining the Lamont were Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti, Amtrak Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz, Windsor Locks First Selection Paul Harrington, members of the Connecticut Building Trades, and other state and local officials.

“We continuously hear from businesses, both large and small, and residents that they want to be near public transportation that provide convenient options for travel,” Lamont said. “This new station is going to be a real driver of economic activity in Windsor Locks. In fact, when developers were looking to renovate the old Montgomery Mill down the road, they knew their investment was going to be worthwhile because of our plans to create this new train station just a short distance away. The Hartford Line has been a success story for Connecticut since it launched four years ago.”

Officials said the new station will include a high-level platform for level boarding from every train car. Outside of the station, construction will consist of roadway safety and track improvements. The project is estimated to cost $87.14 million, with $59.11 million approved by the State Bond Commission in 2020. Additional funding comes from a $17.49 million Federal Railroad Administration grant and an estimated $10.54 million contribution from Amtrak, which owns the rail line.

Construction is expected to be complete in the Summer of 2025.

“Upgrading the infrastructure in Windsor Locks highlights the future of this town’s train service with a new station, addition of a second track, and improved traffic and railroad signal equipment to promote better and safer movement of people and freight, enhance regional rail travel, and improve rail connections in New England,” Amtrak Assistant Vice President Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz said.

Transportation Today News

Transportation Today News

