Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

TLU Football Falls to 7th-Ranked Trinity, 52-14

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1 ASC) suffered their second loss of the season, falling to 7th-ranked Trinity University (3-0, 0-0) by a score of 52-14. A slow start to the game found the Bulldogs trailing 14-0 after the first quarter. From there, the Bulldogs were unable to slow down a high-scoring Tigers offense that’s currently averaging 41 points per game.The Trinity Tigers dictated this game throughout as they tallied 428 yards of total offense. Following a week one effort that saw the Bulldogs register 45 points and 486 yards of total offense, the Bulldogs were held to 217 yards against a Trinity defense that has held opponents to 13 points and 244.6 yards a game through three contests in the 2022 season. Texas Lutheran showed signs of life in the second quarter following the 14-0 first quarter and even won the turnover margin 2-0 courtesy of interceptions from Mason Hardy (Flynn/Normangee) and Trent Ward (West Columbia/West Columbia) – who made his season debut after missing week one due to injury.Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) led the Bulldogs with 17 yards rushing and a touchdown. Forton would add 15 yards receiving and a second touchdown bringing his season total to five through two games. Sophomore Cole Andrus (Jourdanton/Jourdanton) led the way receiving, with four receptions for 73 yards. Senior Trent Stefka (Caldwell/Caldwell) would also register four receptions for 24 yards while Cayleb Klostermann (Lyford/Lyford) would add two receptions for 45 yards.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
SEGUIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Next: San Antonio Brennan LB/DB Tyler Turner

SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Turner is driven by the game of football. The San Antonio Brennan senior has started on varsity since he was a freshman. He's since worked his way into being one of the top players in Texas. "I really love this game, and I love everything...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Quinn Ewers throwing in warmups

For the first time, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns are ready to face the UTSA Roadrunners, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is your place for live updates on the game, including the latest on injuries from...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI

A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Longhorns rise in coaches poll, drop a spot in AP Top 25 after UTSA win

Texas rose a spot to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, voted on by college football coaches around the country. There wasn't much movement in the top 10 but there was plenty of shuffling in the rest of the polls with a number of big wins and upsets. Penn State claimed a 41-12 win over Auburn to jump eight spots to No. 15 and Oregon moved up six spots to No. 18 after dumping previously-ranked BYU 41-20.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio

An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
AUSTIN, TX

