More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
seguintoday.com
TLU Football Falls to 7th-Ranked Trinity, 52-14
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1 ASC) suffered their second loss of the season, falling to 7th-ranked Trinity University (3-0, 0-0) by a score of 52-14. A slow start to the game found the Bulldogs trailing 14-0 after the first quarter. From there, the Bulldogs were unable to slow down a high-scoring Tigers offense that’s currently averaging 41 points per game.The Trinity Tigers dictated this game throughout as they tallied 428 yards of total offense. Following a week one effort that saw the Bulldogs register 45 points and 486 yards of total offense, the Bulldogs were held to 217 yards against a Trinity defense that has held opponents to 13 points and 244.6 yards a game through three contests in the 2022 season. Texas Lutheran showed signs of life in the second quarter following the 14-0 first quarter and even won the turnover margin 2-0 courtesy of interceptions from Mason Hardy (Flynn/Normangee) and Trent Ward (West Columbia/West Columbia) – who made his season debut after missing week one due to injury.Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) led the Bulldogs with 17 yards rushing and a touchdown. Forton would add 15 yards receiving and a second touchdown bringing his season total to five through two games. Sophomore Cole Andrus (Jourdanton/Jourdanton) led the way receiving, with four receptions for 73 yards. Senior Trent Stefka (Caldwell/Caldwell) would also register four receptions for 24 yards while Cayleb Klostermann (Lyford/Lyford) would add two receptions for 45 yards.
seguintoday.com
Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas Next: San Antonio Brennan LB/DB Tyler Turner
SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Turner is driven by the game of football. The San Antonio Brennan senior has started on varsity since he was a freshman. He's since worked his way into being one of the top players in Texas. "I really love this game, and I love everything...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Roadrunners take 3-0 lead on grinding 20-play drive
For the first time, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns are ready to face the UTSA Roadrunners, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is your place for live updates on the game, including the latest on injuries from...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Quinn Ewers throwing in warmups
For the first time, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns are ready to face the UTSA Roadrunners, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is your place for live updates on the game, including the latest on injuries from...
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Longhorns rise in coaches poll, drop a spot in AP Top 25 after UTSA win
Texas rose a spot to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, voted on by college football coaches around the country. There wasn't much movement in the top 10 but there was plenty of shuffling in the rest of the polls with a number of big wins and upsets. Penn State claimed a 41-12 win over Auburn to jump eight spots to No. 15 and Oregon moved up six spots to No. 18 after dumping previously-ranked BYU 41-20.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Braunfels (Braunfels, TX)
According to the New Braunfels Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that five vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
tejanonation.net
‘Tejano Nation’ Radio Show expands at KLMO San Antonio, adds Mega 94.3 FM in Eagle Pass
The G Networks syndicated Tejano Nation radio show has expanded to add another time slot at KLMO-FM San Antonio and added Mega 94.3 (KHER-FM) in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the growing list of radio affiliates for the Tejano music and lifestyle radio program. The show originates from the Tejano Music...
sanantoniomag.com
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
MySanAntonio
Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio
An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
Texas leads the nation in number of books banned banned from school libraries
The study comes a month after San Antonio's NEISD was found to have banned more books than any other district in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
