SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1 ASC) suffered their second loss of the season, falling to 7th-ranked Trinity University (3-0, 0-0) by a score of 52-14. A slow start to the game found the Bulldogs trailing 14-0 after the first quarter. From there, the Bulldogs were unable to slow down a high-scoring Tigers offense that’s currently averaging 41 points per game.The Trinity Tigers dictated this game throughout as they tallied 428 yards of total offense. Following a week one effort that saw the Bulldogs register 45 points and 486 yards of total offense, the Bulldogs were held to 217 yards against a Trinity defense that has held opponents to 13 points and 244.6 yards a game through three contests in the 2022 season. Texas Lutheran showed signs of life in the second quarter following the 14-0 first quarter and even won the turnover margin 2-0 courtesy of interceptions from Mason Hardy (Flynn/Normangee) and Trent Ward (West Columbia/West Columbia) – who made his season debut after missing week one due to injury.Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) led the Bulldogs with 17 yards rushing and a touchdown. Forton would add 15 yards receiving and a second touchdown bringing his season total to five through two games. Sophomore Cole Andrus (Jourdanton/Jourdanton) led the way receiving, with four receptions for 73 yards. Senior Trent Stefka (Caldwell/Caldwell) would also register four receptions for 24 yards while Cayleb Klostermann (Lyford/Lyford) would add two receptions for 45 yards.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO