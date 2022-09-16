ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber investigating possible network breach after hacker taunts

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFGci_0hy6btOj00

( The Hill ) — Uber is investigating a possible breach of its network after a hacker gained access on Thursday to the company’s internal system.

The transport company shut off a number of its internal services, including messaging and engineering services, during the investigation, according to The New York Times .

The person claiming responsibility for the hack told the Times that he gained access to Uber’s internal systems by posing as a corporate information technology person and convincing a company employee to share a password with him.

The hacker accessed the internal messaging service Slack through one person’s account and sent employees a message saying, “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

The person also posted an explicit photo on a webpage used to communicate with employees, an Uber spokesperson told the Times.

Details of queen’s state funeral on Monday released

The alleged hacker sent images of Uber’s internal systems, including email, cloud storage and code repositories, to the Times and shared information with cybersecurity researchers.

“They pretty much have full access to Uber,” said Yuga Labs Security Engineer Sam Curry to the Times after corresponding with the alleged hacker.

The hacker, who said he was 18 years old, claimed that he broke into Uber because of its weak security and used his access to its Slack messaging service to call for higher pay for Uber drivers.

“We don’t have an estimate right now as to when full access to tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Uber Chief Information Security Office Latha Maripuri in an internal email seen by the Times.

The Hill has reached out to Uber for comment on the network breach.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and is behind bars after an incident at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
LAUREL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Curry
WJTV 12

Two-year-old child shot in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WJTV 12

16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Uber Drivers#The Hacker#Information Security#The New York Times#Yuga Labs Security
WJTV 12

Students injured in school bus crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Car passengers and students inside a Wayne County school bus were injured in a wreck on Monday, September 19. The Wayne County News reported the crash involved a school bus that was leaving Buckatunna School and a Buick car. The two collided at a light on Highway 45. The driver’s […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WJTV 12

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
WJTV 12

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken simultaneously?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

Two men indicted for embezzlement in Jackson County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced Charles Smith and Jonathan Smith have been indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury in Jackson County. The two men are accused of embezzling county-owned equipment like chainsaws, weedeaters, a concrete saw, and tractor implements. According to White, several of the items were allegedly […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors warned of warrant scam in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are being warned of a warrant or subpoena scam that’s been reported in the Jones County area. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the scammer calls claiming to be Sergeant J.D. Carter or Lieutenant Alex Hodge. They tell neighbors they have an outstanding warrant or subpoena, […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy