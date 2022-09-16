Read full article on original website
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
In major conservation win, Buckfield is now protected land that allows hunting, restricts growth
YEMASSEE — Environmentalists can be a gloomy lot these days. But on a mild, overcast morning in late August, bumping over a longleaf-pine savanna where Jasper and Hampton counties meet, Matthew Williams and Patrick Moore were enthusiastic about the fate of South Carolina's flora and fauna. "I'm going to...
More speed-zone cameras to be activated across Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — More speed zone cameras will activate across Chatham County in several school zones on Monday, meaning every school in the county will be equipped with tools to slow down speeders. Those cameras will be near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will turn on one hour […]
(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA
Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
Air travelers can bring a firearm on a flight with them, but with rules.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Did you know that if you’re flying, you’re allowed to travel with a gun? However, there is a right way and a wrong way to do it. With more and more travelers hitting the skies as pandemic restrictions ease, the need for safety increases.
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
