Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJCL

Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries

Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA

Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

