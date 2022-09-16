Read full article on original website
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Calaveras Enterprise
Disaster at 3K feet below ground
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
Sacramento holds more world records than one might think
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Should Sherri Papini Be Punished?
Barring any eleventh-hour legal shenanigans, kidnap hoaxer Sherri Papini will be sentenced for mail fraud and lying to the FBI in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Mon., Sept. 19. Thus, one of the saddest, most sordid affairs in recent Shasta County history will come to an end. Or will...
sfstandard.com
Journeys: Locke, in the Sacramento Delta, Is the Rural Chinatown You’ve Never Heard Of
One day this spring, I left my house in the Mission District at 5:20 a.m. and biked 140 miles to Sacramento. It took nearly 15 hours, though I didn’t spend all that time in the saddle. About halfway to the state capital, in the heart of the Sacramento River...
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
Calaveras Enterprise
Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills
Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them. The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
When and how did Sacramento become California’s capital?
Before Sacramento became the capital of California for good, the Golden State's capital changed cities several times.
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise
Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
spectrumnews1.com
New ban on camping along the American River Parkway set to displace thousands of homeless residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most of us during this hot summer, if we’re thirsty, we simply turn on a tap. For people experiencing homelessness like Dominic, water isn’t simple. It, like so many other seemingly simple tasks, is a huge issue. “One of the hardest things we...
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘916 Day’ Beautification Event Marred by Homeless Encampment
On Sept. 13, 2022, the Sacramento City Council declared “916 Day” to “celebrate city parks as the cornerstone of our 916 Community.” On Sept. 16 and 17, city parks commissioners held a number of “beautification and service events” at a handful of locations. In...
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
