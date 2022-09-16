ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Disaster at 3K feet below ground

On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento holds more world records than one might think

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Should Sherri Papini Be Punished?

Barring any eleventh-hour legal shenanigans, kidnap hoaxer Sherri Papini will be sentenced for mail fraud and lying to the FBI in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Mon., Sept. 19. Thus, one of the saddest, most sordid affairs in recent Shasta County history will come to an end. Or will...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills

Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them. The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea

SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
REDDING, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise

Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

