Loyola Maroon
Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues
Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com. The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.
NOLA.com
NOPD recruits won’t be disqualified for past marijuana use as city seeks to boost hiring
The New Orleans Police Department's ban on recent marijuana use for police recruits went up in smoke under a rule change unanimously approved by the Civil Service Commission on Monday. The department requested the new policy as it struggles to attract new cops. And while it’s unlikely to reverse steep...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why waste money on recalling Cantrell; she's already given up the job?
After reading recent Times Picayune/Advocate news articles, I'm unclear as to the reason that we need to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell:. She is turning the task of fixing the New Orleans Police Department over to "experts" from New York City. The state police are coming in because we can't hire...
NOLA.com
To deter slumlords, New Orleans might create rental registry, inspect properties
A year after Hurricane Ida tore off roofs and plunged some New Orleans renters into deplorable living conditions, City Council member JP Morrell has introduced an ordinance to prevent other tenants from sharing their fate. The proposal, which has broad backing from tenant right groups, would require landlords to register...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
NOLA.com
New Orleans tourism officials doing damage control after negative national headlines
One day after Starbucks confirmed it is closing its flagship location downtown because of “security concerns,” The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page story about how New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, a dubious distinction the article suggested is driving some businesses from the city.
houmatimes.com
River Birch Renewable Energy updates Lafourche residents on garbage pick-up procedures
River Birch Renewable Energy has transitioned from debris collection to standard garbage collection. River Birch has informed Lafourche Parish residents that they will continue to pick up a River Birch can or one from a previous Parish garbage contractor. In addition, if you own a 96 gallon can with a cross bar and wheels, those will still be serviced. Any carts that do not fit these descriptions will no longer be serviced, due to recent incidents involving cans being lost in the automated truck and as per the 2019 approved contract. We understand that some residents may experience a skipped pickup if they need to change out a can, so we will work to make sure that everyone is serviced on time. We appreciate your patience and ongoing cooperation.
NOLA.com
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
houmatimes.com
New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
NOLA.com
Pastor Charles Southall of First Emmanuel Baptist Church charged with money laundering
Charles Southall, the longtime pastor of First Emmanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was charged Thursday with money laundering after he allegedly moved $100,000 from a bank account into a personal investment account, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The single-count charge came...
NOLA.com
NOMAR symposium to provide guidance on weathering uncertainty in today’s business world
The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® (NOMAR) will once again host one of its major events in person with the 12th Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium: Recognizing Risk In An Uncertain World, which will take place October 13 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Speakers will...
NOLA.com
More people are dying in car crashes in New Orleans. Here's the breakdown by parish.
New Orleans drivers had their deadliest year in more than a decade last year, officials said, putting the city "in the midst of a public health and safety crisis." In 2021, 69 people died in car crashes in New Orleans, which is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2004.
NOLA.com
No fare, no problem: RTA to waive fares during launch of new bus routes
To coincide with a major reboot of its bus network, the RTA is offering free fares from Sept. 25 to 28. All RTA buses, streetcars and the Algiers Point-Canal Street ferry will be free during the four-day period. The Chalmette-Lower Algiers ferry is excluded from the promotion. Starting Sept. 25,...
L'Observateur
Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
NOLA.com
It's back! St. Tammany Parish Fair set to return to Covington after long hiatus
As festivals, concerts and celebrations trickle back to the north shore after the chaos of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, there is one particular event that marks a clear turning point as the area moves forward. It’s been three years, but the St. Tammany Parish Fair is officially...
Kenner Contractor facing big time for bad checks
Calling it a big misunderstanding Kenner businessman Tulio Murillo, Jr. is facing a pair of charges after subcontractors reported him to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney complaining he’d written bad checks.
NOLA.com
Building that's home to Uptown Whole Foods sells for $31M; no changes to store expected
A New York investor group has purchased the former streetcar barn on Magazine Street that's home to a Whole Foods Market for more than $31 million, one of the priciest retail deals in New Orleans in recent memory, according to local brokers. But the change in ownership of the property,...
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month
This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
