ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Loyola Maroon

Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues

Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com. The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Covington, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
houmatimes.com

River Birch Renewable Energy updates Lafourche residents on garbage pick-up procedures

River Birch Renewable Energy has transitioned from debris collection to standard garbage collection. River Birch has informed Lafourche Parish residents that they will continue to pick up a River Birch can or one from a previous Parish garbage contractor. In addition, if you own a 96 gallon can with a cross bar and wheels, those will still be serviced. Any carts that do not fit these descriptions will no longer be serviced, due to recent incidents involving cans being lost in the automated truck and as per the 2019 approved contract. We understand that some residents may experience a skipped pickup if they need to change out a can, so we will work to make sure that everyone is serviced on time. We appreciate your patience and ongoing cooperation.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Budget#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The City Council
houmatimes.com

New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree

Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
L'Observateur

Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month

This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy