Norman, OK

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Oklahoma: Perfect through 2 games under Brent Venables, the Sooners have a physical looking front seven and a piece at quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who can deliver the ball just about anywhere on the field. This is OU's first road game under new management and against a traditional rival that may be down, but played a close, 7-point game a year ago and is anything but predictable as it debuts a new face at head coach.

Nebraska: That change at coach came after Scott Frost started off with another pair of ugly, close losses that seemed to discount all the apparent improvements he had made this offseason. In steps Mickey Joseph as interim coach, aided by respected offensive play-caller Mark Whipple and dynamic QB Casey Thompson to push the ball downfield. Nebraska has home field advantage and enough pieces to make this close again.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

College Football HQ

