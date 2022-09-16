Read full article on original website
iPhone 15 Ultra could finally catch up to Android
A rumor claims that 8K video, longer battery life, and more could be coming. A rumor claims that Apple will rebrand the Pro Max to the Ultra next generation. The iPhone 15 Ultra could get exclusive features like 8K video and a larger battery. The price of the iPhone 15...
Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model
A source has confirmed a recent leak about the price of the Pixel Watch. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. The watch is...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is great, but its Android 12L I really love
Google and Samsung have set the bar for what software on a foldable can be. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t really a phone. It’s not a tablet, either. It has a big tablet-like display and phone-grade cameras, but it doesn’t fully commit to either side. As such, it needed a software experience that walks the line between phones and tablets without falling one way or the other. That’s where Android 12L comes in. It’s the shot in the arm that Samsung’s book-style foldable needed, and it sets a new bar for curated software.
What phones do the Android Authority team use as daily drivers? (2022 edition)
We cover loads of devices here at Android Authority, ranging from budget wares to cutting-edge flagship devices and foldable phones. But using a phone every day as your primary device or daily driver? Now, that’s another matter entirely for us. We poll the team every year to find out...
ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate announced: Here's everything you need to know
The ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate offer many of the same features as their siblings, but have made a couple of changes. Asus has officially announced two new additions to its ROG Phone 6 series — the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate. The ROG Phone 6D and...
Daily Authority: 🤳 Our daily drivers revealed
AA staff empty their pockets to reveal the devices that keep them going from morning to night. 🌙 Good day all, and welcome to another edition of the Daily Authority. It’s Monday, and I’m up exceedingly early thanks to a bout of extreme power cuts, but at least I got to see a surprising morning moon rise!
Google Tensor G2 details leak: Do you want the good or bad news first?
Don't expect a new CPU setup here. A developer has combed through a benchmark data file to uncover Tensor G2 specs. The Pixel 7’s chipset might have the same CPU setup as the original Tensor. It’s believed that the Tensor G2 will offer a Mali-G710 GPU, though. Google...
Poll: What would make you switch to another carrier?
Would lack of coverage make you switch? Pricing? Or how about customer service?. You need a cellular provider to make the most out of a smartphone, allowing you to make calls, send texts, and use data when away from Wi-Fi hotspots. But these carriers aren’t equal, as some are simply better than others in certain areas.
A Synology NAS drive was the missing link in my home security system
The perfect middle-ground for managing security camera feeds. Security camera footage is only as good as what you can do with it. Most cloud-connected cameras offer motion detection-based clips and, in some cases, a few extra days of recording locked behind a subscription service. Usually, if you need additional features or long-term video retention, the best go-to solution is an IP camera paired up with a network video recorder to store videos on a hard drive. However, there’s a better way to do this.
Here's how much the Google Nest Wifi Pro could cost
The new Google Nest Wifi Pro may use Wi-Fi 6E. A listing for the unannounced Google Nest Wifi Pro was found on B&H’s website. The prematurely released product page was listed as the Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E. It’s expected that the Google Nest Wifi Pro will launch at...
