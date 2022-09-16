Google and Samsung have set the bar for what software on a foldable can be. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t really a phone. It’s not a tablet, either. It has a big tablet-like display and phone-grade cameras, but it doesn’t fully commit to either side. As such, it needed a software experience that walks the line between phones and tablets without falling one way or the other. That’s where Android 12L comes in. It’s the shot in the arm that Samsung’s book-style foldable needed, and it sets a new bar for curated software.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO