Energy Industry

The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
The Independent

Energy crisis sees solar power generation hit EU record

Europe hit a new record for solar power generation this summer amid heatwaves and an energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Figures from Ember, a UK environmental think-tank, show that the European Union generated roughly 12 per cent of its electricity from solar between May and August this year, up from 9 per cent during the same period in 2021.The record 99.4 TWh of electricity generated from solar energy helped save roughly €29 billion in fossil gas imports, according Ember’s research.“As Europe is rocked by the gas crisis, solar energy brings some much-needed relief,” said PaweÅ CzyÅ¼ak, a senior...
pv-magazine-usa.com

A new era of made-in-USA solar

In February 2021, US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of resilient American supply chains intended to, in part, advance the fight against climate change. To achieve the current goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035, the US Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that solar energy would need to grow from 4% of electricity supply today to 40%.
Robb Report

Watch: Aptera Motors Unveils the Newest Version of Its 1,000-Mile Solar Electric Vehicle

Aptera Motors is taking the time to make sure it gets its first solar electric vehicle (sEV) just right. The California-based startup publicly debuted the gamma prototype of its zero-emission three-wheeler over the weekend in San Diego. The big unveiling of the futuristic-looking cruiser suggests the brand really is on track to put the vehicle into production next year. The gamma prototype is the third iteration we’ve seen of the Aptera’s sEV since it was first announced in 2019. The next year, the company unveiled the alpha prototype, which it showed off with black (Noir), white (Sol) and silver (Luna) exteriors. Then,...
globalspec.com

China to own 45% of installed battery capacity globally by 2030

Demand to reduce global net emissions, the rise in popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the overall automotive transition to electrification is pushing a surge in power battery demand, according to new research from TrendForce. By 2024, the installed capacity of the global power battery market is expected to...
Family Handyman

Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters

As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
Good News Network

New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air

A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
CNET

Where To Buy Rooftop Solar Panels

Buying solar panels to power your home can be an all-around good money decision. It can increase your home's resale value, deliver a large tax credit and save you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are for 25 years), so they should produce energy well after you pay them off. Even with these potential benefits, the initial cost can be intimidating. And, with new technologies (like GAF's Energy's Timberline Solar shingle), it can be difficult to know where to shop.
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Tesla Says It's Finally Flush with Battery Cells

Supply chain challenges have impacted every industry in countless ways, so it’s nice to hear a little good news for once. While automakers have been hit hard with parts shortages, Tesla says it currently has access to all the battery cells it needs. Martin Viecha, the vice president of...
insideevs.com

Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023

Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
The Associated Press

QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
CNN

The best solar generators in 2022

We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
The Hill

Nearly 1 in 10 US schools now using solar power

Thousands of schools across the U.S. are beginning to make the switch to solar power, generating significant cost savings and helping them meet their hefty energy needs, a new report has found. More than 8,400 public and private schools serving 6 million students — or about 1 in 10 institutions...
electrek.co

Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year

Tesla is ramping up hiring for its Megafactory in California, where it aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year. Last year, Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop, California. The goal is to have a new factory focused only on building the large battery pack for utility-scale energy storage projects.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.

SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
