MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Late sleepers at higher risk of type 2 diabetes as they burn less fat than early-risers
NIGHT owls are more likely to develop diabetes, according to research. They were found to be less active in the day, resulting in a build-up of fats which can lead to Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Those staying up late were also less sensitive to insulin, potentially harming health.
drugtopics.com
Open-Source Automated Insulin Delivery Systems May Lead to Glycemic Control Improvement in Type 1 Diabetes
Research indicates that using an open-source automated insulin delivery systems can lead to greater glycemic control. Results of an open-label trial in people with type 1 diabetes provide data supporting use of open-source automated insulin delivery (AID) systems in children and adults. Named the Community Derived Automated Insulin Delivery (CREATE)...
What is normal blood sugar?
Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our body - keeping it in check is essential to our health.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
reviewofoptometry.com
Dry Eye in Diabetes Linked to Protective, Risk Factors
Diabetes patients with certain risk factors were more likely to also develop dry eye. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers recently found that dry eye disease (DED) in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) is associated with female sex, older age, poor diabetic control, microvascular complications and ocular procedures. They noted that GLP-1 agonist, SGLT-2 inhibitor, DPP-4 inhibitor and insulin are superior to metformin alone in preventing DM-related DED.
Warning as three new diabetes symptoms are revealed – the signs you need to know
DIABETES patients have been warned to be on the lookout for three new symptoms – these are the signs you need to be aware of. New research has shown that along with the common indicators for type 2 diabetes, sufferers should be aware of back pain, depression and osteoarthritis, after a link was discovered.
The Affect Diabetes Has On Your Body
Diabetes is a very common disease worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 422 million people globally have the disease. Types 1 and 2 are the most common forms of diabetes. Approximately 1.9 million people in the United States have type 1 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that type 1 is caused by an autoimmune reaction that destroys the beta cells in your pancreas. This stops your body from producing insulin.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
verywellhealth.com
Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
msn.com
A tiny device can help diabetics live with their disease, but getting one can be an ordeal
Summer Huerta was in the car with her family when she realized there was something wrong with her eyes. Her husband, Ernesto, had pointed out a formation of birds. Her son, Leo, saw them too. But all Summer could see was a blurry patch of sky. “I could not see...
MedicalXpress
Excess weight, not high blood sugar, associated with increased risk of COVID-19 infection and long COVID
High body mass index (BMI), rather than high blood sugar levels, are associated with excess risks of COVID-19 infection and long COVID, according to a meta-analysis of over 30,000 UK adults from nine large prospective cohort studies. The findings by Dr. Anika Knuppel from the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health...
SHAPE
Is Taking Biotin for Hair Growth Actually Effective?
In the search for hair loss solutions, biotin is pretty inescapable. Whether you start scrolling through TikTok, studying Amazon reviews, or surveying friends, you're bound to hear mention of the vitamin before long. Thing is, you're likely to run into both glowing reviews and claims that the recommendation to take...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers could send diabetics to the hospital with heart failure
BARCELONA, Spain — Even occasional use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could send type 2 diabetes patients to the hospital with heart failure, a new study warns. Researchers in Denmark found that medications like ibuprofen and naproxen increase the risk of heart problems, especially among older diabetics. “In our...
Healthline
Managing Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: My Story
All my life, I have been a person of size who was extremely active. I played tennis, swam, hiked, and rode my bike for miles. Being large, I was constantly being tested for diabetes, but my A1C would come back normal. Diabetes does not run in my family. But when...
Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified
Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
Warning to diabetics as more are being admitted to hospital with ‘non-traditional’ side effects
PEOPLE with diabetes are being admitted to hospital with non-traditional side effects, experts have warned. Some of the most common complications of the disease include heart attack, stroke and nerve damage leading to amputation. But a new major study found that among the top 10 reasons for hospital admission, only...
verywellhealth.com
Coping With Type 2 Diabetes
Receiving a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be difficult. You may worry about how your life will change. However, adapting to life with type 2 diabetes and learning to cope with the challenges that might arise can help improve your quality of life. Different strategies work for different people....
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher Death Risk Seen in Sleeve Gastrectomy Than Gastric Bypass
For people with diabetes, the risk of dying may be higher following sleeve gastrectomy — a common form of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery — compared with gastric bypass, another common procedure, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. For people with diabetes who also have...
