Boerne, TX

MedicalXpress

Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
drugtopics.com

Open-Source Automated Insulin Delivery Systems May Lead to Glycemic Control Improvement in Type 1 Diabetes

Research indicates that using an open-source automated insulin delivery systems can lead to greater glycemic control. Results of an open-label trial in people with type 1 diabetes provide data supporting use of open-source automated insulin delivery (AID) systems in children and adults. Named the Community Derived Automated Insulin Delivery (CREATE)...
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
reviewofoptometry.com

Dry Eye in Diabetes Linked to Protective, Risk Factors

Diabetes patients with certain risk factors were more likely to also develop dry eye. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers recently found that dry eye disease (DED) in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) is associated with female sex, older age, poor diabetic control, microvascular complications and ocular procedures. They noted that GLP-1 agonist, SGLT-2 inhibitor, DPP-4 inhibitor and insulin are superior to metformin alone in preventing DM-related DED.
Health Digest

The Affect Diabetes Has On Your Body

Diabetes is a very common disease worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 422 million people globally have the disease. Types 1 and 2 are the most common forms of diabetes. Approximately 1.9 million people in the United States have type 1 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that type 1 is caused by an autoimmune reaction that destroys the beta cells in your pancreas. This stops your body from producing insulin.
verywellhealth.com

Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
verywellhealth.com

Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Diabetes#Type 1 Diabetes#Insurance#Insulin Pump#Diseases#General Health#Americans#U S Air Force
SHAPE

Is Taking Biotin for Hair Growth Actually Effective?

In the search for hair loss solutions, biotin is pretty inescapable. Whether you start scrolling through TikTok, studying Amazon reviews, or surveying friends, you're bound to hear mention of the vitamin before long. Thing is, you're likely to run into both glowing reviews and claims that the recommendation to take...
The Independent

Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified

Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
verywellhealth.com

Coping With Type 2 Diabetes

Receiving a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be difficult. You may worry about how your life will change. However, adapting to life with type 2 diabetes and learning to cope with the challenges that might arise can help improve your quality of life. Different strategies work for different people....
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Higher Death Risk Seen in Sleeve Gastrectomy Than Gastric Bypass

For people with diabetes, the risk of dying may be higher following sleeve gastrectomy — a common form of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery — compared with gastric bypass, another common procedure, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. For people with diabetes who also have...
