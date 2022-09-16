Diabetes is a very common disease worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 422 million people globally have the disease. Types 1 and 2 are the most common forms of diabetes. Approximately 1.9 million people in the United States have type 1 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that type 1 is caused by an autoimmune reaction that destroys the beta cells in your pancreas. This stops your body from producing insulin.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO