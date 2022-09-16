ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

More Women Are Choosing to Be Unmarried. Men Need to Adjust.

Wherever there is a woman lamenting the abysmal prospects of the heterosexual dating world, there’s a man waiting to remind anyone who will listen that the problem could never be cis-het men, it has to be her.“It seems you’ve hit a wall and are mad at younger women who are your competition.”“Have fun competing over the men most of you want that most of you will never get.”“Black women are conditioned to view Black men as beneath them.”Those are a couple of unsolicited comments I got from what appeared to be male-led accounts when I asked single Black women (who...
rolling out

The truth behind dating apps exposed

Although Tinder was not the first dating app, it was the app that most impacted the dating scene with its swipe-right feature. Since its debut, several other apps have flooded the industry but this has only led to users feeling burnt out. Rolling out interviewed a couple of millennials who...
psychologytoday.com

Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions

Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
walpolestudentmedianetwork.com

Teenagers Should Not Romanticize High School Relationships

In high school, students often aspire to fulfill numerous expectations that they set for themselves. Examples of these expectations include one must be a straight A student to succeed, being a jock in order to be “popular”, or even in a relationship to fit in. Expectations that are set at a young age can lead to the romanticizing of the life one thinks they are supposed to live. Romanticizing high school relationships is arguably one of the most prominent topics of a high schoolers career. Here are a few ways that high schools romanticize and idealize relationships in their teenage years.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Relationship Conversational Communication Issues

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes gestures when he or she talks. So, what do you do if your partner makes gestures when he or she talks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
psychologytoday.com

The Masculine Mystique: Helping Men Find Their True Self

What is a man? It’s a pervasive question that enters the realm of therapy when male clients come to me to address their varied issues. No matter what the issue is—addiction, marital problems, or work/life balance—it invariably touches on the question of masculinity. Women tend to have...
psychologytoday.com

Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?

The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
ceoworld.biz

Actions You Can Take to Help Black Professional Women

Here are a few actions you can take to go beyond the words and the goodwill corporations like to present to the world at large. We need more than the slogans and images your corporate communications team produces about how your company supports Black women’s advancement. We need actions that will have a lasting impact.
sixtyandme.com

Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?

I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
verywellhealth.com

How to Overcome a Love Addiction

Love addiction, or pathological love, is a controversial term for when a person becomes unhealthily attached to romantic love. Love addiction is associated with codependency or insecure attachment. While not an "official" diagnosis, it may be considered part of a larger addictive behavioral pattern. This article discusses the signs and...
