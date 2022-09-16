Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Said She Was Almost Fired for Not Making Small Talk With Co-workers
"I'm paid to do my job, I'll start socializing when they start paying me for it," one commenter said.
More Women Are Choosing to Be Unmarried. Men Need to Adjust.
Wherever there is a woman lamenting the abysmal prospects of the heterosexual dating world, there’s a man waiting to remind anyone who will listen that the problem could never be cis-het men, it has to be her.“It seems you’ve hit a wall and are mad at younger women who are your competition.”“Have fun competing over the men most of you want that most of you will never get.”“Black women are conditioned to view Black men as beneath them.”Those are a couple of unsolicited comments I got from what appeared to be male-led accounts when I asked single Black women (who...
The truth behind dating apps exposed
Although Tinder was not the first dating app, it was the app that most impacted the dating scene with its swipe-right feature. Since its debut, several other apps have flooded the industry but this has only led to users feeling burnt out. Rolling out interviewed a couple of millennials who...
Refinery29
‘Pick Me’ Women Just Want To Be Chosen. So Why Are They Judged So Harshly?
I unknowingly grew up with 'pick me' women. Though the term “pick me” was born from irreverent discourse on Black TikTok — used to describe women who seek validation from men by denouncing other women and expressing traits that make them seem different from the rest — I have witnessed this behaviour my entire life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
CNBC
I'm still single but this is why I'm quitting dating apps like Tinder and Hinge forever
In April, I made a decision: I deleted Hinge. It was the last of the dating apps left on my phone. In addition to Hinge, I've tried Tinder, Bumble, The League and JDate and have spent likely hundreds of hours scouring them in hopes of finding that coveted long-term relationship.
Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations In Relationships To Build Intimacy
There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.
My husband and I met online 20 years ago when dating sites didn't even require photos. My online-dating advice is still relevant today.
The author says that sharing her tips from 20 years ago with a friend who is online dating today proved that they are still spot-on.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
walpolestudentmedianetwork.com
Teenagers Should Not Romanticize High School Relationships
In high school, students often aspire to fulfill numerous expectations that they set for themselves. Examples of these expectations include one must be a straight A student to succeed, being a jock in order to be “popular”, or even in a relationship to fit in. Expectations that are set at a young age can lead to the romanticizing of the life one thinks they are supposed to live. Romanticizing high school relationships is arguably one of the most prominent topics of a high schoolers career. Here are a few ways that high schools romanticize and idealize relationships in their teenage years.
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Dating and Relationship Conversational Communication Issues
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes gestures when he or she talks. So, what do you do if your partner makes gestures when he or she talks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
'Mama Tot' makes it her mission to bring love and compassion to the internet and it's so wholesome
Even in the midst of her own tragedy she keeps bringing light.
psychologytoday.com
The Masculine Mystique: Helping Men Find Their True Self
What is a man? It’s a pervasive question that enters the realm of therapy when male clients come to me to address their varied issues. No matter what the issue is—addiction, marital problems, or work/life balance—it invariably touches on the question of masculinity. Women tend to have...
psychologytoday.com
Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?
The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
ceoworld.biz
Actions You Can Take to Help Black Professional Women
Here are a few actions you can take to go beyond the words and the goodwill corporations like to present to the world at large. We need more than the slogans and images your corporate communications team produces about how your company supports Black women’s advancement. We need actions that will have a lasting impact.
sixtyandme.com
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?
I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
5-year-old receives one of the queen's last letters sent just a day before she died
'The Queen was glad to hear from you and I am to thank you for your thought for Her Majesty in this, her Platinum Jubilee year,' said the letter, stamped just a day before her passing.
verywellhealth.com
How to Overcome a Love Addiction
Love addiction, or pathological love, is a controversial term for when a person becomes unhealthily attached to romantic love. Love addiction is associated with codependency or insecure attachment. While not an "official" diagnosis, it may be considered part of a larger addictive behavioral pattern. This article discusses the signs and...
Comments / 0