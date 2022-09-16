Read full article on original website
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 14, who left note sparking concern for her safety
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a missing Bronx girl who left behind a note that sparked concern about her safety and mental health, according to the NYPD. Aviana Thompson, 14, was last seen leaving her home at 2405 Crotona Ave. on Sunday at around 6:55 a.m., police said. The teen is about […]
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
26-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Garden City at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. Police said a man was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle east on Stewart Avenue at the...
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of Bay Shore Church
Police have released the identity of a Long Island man who was shot and killed in a church parking lot. The incident took place in Bay Shore just before 1 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the parking lot of the House of Prayer Church. According to detectives, responding officers found...
Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy
A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
NBC Connecticut
8-Year-Old Queens Girl Dies in Fire Caused by Lithium Ion Battery: Officials
A young girl has died following another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to New York City officials. The FDNY responded to a three-story building on 130th Street near College Point Fields in Queens after the fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to put the flames under control in an hour but three people with injuries were transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, including an 8-year-old girl and two adults.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in Islandia. A man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road, Suffolk County Police said.
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Garden City crash
A motorcyclist is dead following an auto accident in Garden City.
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
