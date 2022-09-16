ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syosset, NY
Syosset, NY
Crime & Safety
Syosset, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Garden City at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. Police said a man was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle east on Stewart Avenue at the...
GARDEN CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Long Island#The Burning#Single Family Home#Accident#Amazon News#Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy

A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

8-Year-Old Queens Girl Dies in Fire Caused by Lithium Ion Battery: Officials

A young girl has died following another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to New York City officials. The FDNY responded to a three-story building on 130th Street near College Point Fields in Queens after the fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to put the flames under control in an hour but three people with injuries were transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, including an 8-year-old girl and two adults.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in Islandia. A man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road, Suffolk County Police said.
CBS New York

Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy