wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine’ sequel draws a surprising amount of criticism from DC diehards
Everyone loves Keanu Reeves, which in turn means that everyone should want the beloved actor to be happy. Having spent the better part of two decades voicing his desire to play a certain occult investigator for a second time, you’d have thought the announcement of a Constantine sequel would have been the subject of unanimous praise, right?
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
A star-studded waste of space finally hits the target on Disney Plus
If the level of talent involved in a project was a guarantee of quality, then This Means War should have been an eminently entertaining action comedy at the very, very, very least. After all, the star-studded cast was headlined by the A-list trio of Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, and Chris...
Latest Marvel News: We may finally know when ‘Deadpool 3’ is coming as ‘Ant-Man 3’ gains unexpected significance
Happy Friday, Marvel monsters! The past 24 hours have seen the MCU world look to the future as we’ve received updates on a range of upcoming projects that are heading our way as part of the franchise’s Phase Five and Phase Six. Specifically, a key member of the team has boarded the next Avengers movie and Disney’s release date reshuffle may have finally revealed when we can expect Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson to enter the fray.
Who has Rhaenyra married in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode five, “We Light the Way.“. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, there’s been uncertainty about Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and whom she will marry. Milly Alcock plays he rule-breaking Targaryen with her eye on Iron Throne, and it hasn’t been an easy road for her.
Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elio’ cast, release, and plot: what we know so far
Disney and Pixar fans, get ready; Elio is on its way, and it’s bound to delight audiences across the globe. At this year’s D23 Expo, various upcoming movies were announced to the public, with main character designs, concepts, and main casts being revealed. Among those movies was Elio, which according to Disney, is about “a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for our planet Earth.”
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment
Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
Three directions the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie could take
It was only a matter of time. Sony recently announced news that delighted Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fans everywhere: A new movie is on the way set in the Karate Kid universe. The last time we saw a Karate Kid movie was the 2010 reboot with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.
‘House of the Dragon’ star breaks down one of this week’s most pivotal scenes
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, “We Light the Way.“. Ser Criston Cole committed one of the most shocking acts in House of the Dragon so far, and Fabien Frankel is spilling the beans. In episode five, “We Light the...
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
‘Star Wars’ fans shocked some have only just realized the fandom is toxic
The galaxy far, far away is home to some of the most devoted fans in all of cinema, often to its detriment, and Star Wars fans are now expressing shock that other fans haven’t realised how toxic the fandom is. Star Wars is perhaps the biggest franchise the world...
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
An underwhelming all-star supernatural thriller has terrifying visions on Netflix
If you were to judge a book by its cover, then the tantalizing roster of talent assembled for 2000’s supernatural thriller The Gift may lead you to believe that the very least to be expected was all-star entertainment, if not outright cinematic excellence. Directed by Sam Raimi from a...
Brutal true believers ponder which MCU weapon would cause the most painful death
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been, currently is, and always will be a PG-13 franchise (with the exception of Deadpool’s eventual reintroduction into the fold), but that doesn’t mean the saga hasn’t thrown an alarming number of grisly deaths on the screen to leave audiences shocked and a little bit queasy.
Here’s how ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will look different on Disney Plus
Since 2005, ABC has aired Dancing with the Stars and given famous people big and small the chance to boogie. The show has received praise, criticism, is moving to Disney Plus this year, and, now, those behind it are revealing how the show will shift. A new article published by...
J.J. Abrams gets incinerated for stealing Warner Bros.’ money after another 2 projects bite the dust
In September 2019, it was announced that J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company had entered into a massive development deal with WarnerMedia, which was reported to be worth a whopping $250 million, if not a whole lot more. Eyebrows were raised at the time, but the filmmaker and...
