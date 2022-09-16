ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever

It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
A star-studded waste of space finally hits the target on Disney Plus

If the level of talent involved in a project was a guarantee of quality, then This Means War should have been an eminently entertaining action comedy at the very, very, very least. After all, the star-studded cast was headlined by the A-list trio of Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, and Chris...
Latest Marvel News: We may finally know when ‘Deadpool 3’ is coming as ‘Ant-Man 3’ gains unexpected significance

Happy Friday, Marvel monsters! The past 24 hours have seen the MCU world look to the future as we’ve received updates on a range of upcoming projects that are heading our way as part of the franchise’s Phase Five and Phase Six. Specifically, a key member of the team has boarded the next Avengers movie and Disney’s release date reshuffle may have finally revealed when we can expect Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson to enter the fray.
Who has Rhaenyra married in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode five, “We Light the Way.“. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, there’s been uncertainty about Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and whom she will marry. Milly Alcock plays he rule-breaking Targaryen with her eye on Iron Throne, and it hasn’t been an easy road for her.
Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elio’ cast, release, and plot: what we know so far

Disney and Pixar fans, get ready; Elio is on its way, and it’s bound to delight audiences across the globe. At this year’s D23 Expo, various upcoming movies were announced to the public, with main character designs, concepts, and main casts being revealed. Among those movies was Elio, which according to Disney, is about “a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for our planet Earth.”
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10

Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment

Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
Three directions the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie could take

It was only a matter of time. Sony recently announced news that delighted Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fans everywhere: A new movie is on the way set in the Karate Kid universe. The last time we saw a Karate Kid movie was the 2010 reboot with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’

Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about

The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
Brutal true believers ponder which MCU weapon would cause the most painful death

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been, currently is, and always will be a PG-13 franchise (with the exception of Deadpool’s eventual reintroduction into the fold), but that doesn’t mean the saga hasn’t thrown an alarming number of grisly deaths on the screen to leave audiences shocked and a little bit queasy.
