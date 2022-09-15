Read full article on original website
Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years
SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk
SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk said on Monday. "Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran," Musk said in response to a tweet from a science reporter.
Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in four decades might be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food prices climbed 2.8%. The Bank of Japan is set to have a two-day monetary policy meeting later this week, although analysts expect the central bank to stick to its easy monetary policy. “Expectations are that easy monetary policies are to remain in the upcoming meeting this week. The BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda previously mentioned that he wanted to see a ‘stable and sustainable rise’ in both wages and prices before considering any policy shift,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a report.
Exclusive-PepsiCo ends Pepsi, 7UP production in Russia months after promising halt over Ukraine
NEW YORK/MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) has stopped making Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew in Russia nearly six months after the U.S. company said it would suspend sales and production after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
