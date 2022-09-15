ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

abc12.com

Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Artprize#Police#Grpd
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students

Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

