Police release name of man, 30, killed in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting Saturday morning. Demetrius Marcellus Finley, 30, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed around 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 17, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Officers found Finley lying on Washington Avenue, between...
Shots fired at off-campus party near GVSU, deputies searching for suspect(s)
Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating an overnight shooting in Allendale that hurt four people, including two Grand Valley State University students.
Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids buyback event
On Saturday, residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids' gun buyback event.
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
4 injured in shooting at apartments near Grand Valley State University
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MI – Four men were injured Sunday morning during a shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University, police said. None of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office news release. At least two of the victims attend Grand Valley State University.
Allegan Co. deputy will not face criminal charges in Nagle's death, prosecutors say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The deputy connected to the shooting death of Joseph Nagle will not face charges. The 22-year-old was shot and killed during what began as a traffic stop in Monterey Township near 26th Street and 134th Avenue. Allegan County prosecutors say the shooting was justified given...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
A woman was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a house south of Kentwood early Monday.
4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students
Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
2 Teens Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two teens on Sunday morning. The driver, identified as a 15-year-old boy from Hudsonville , was [..]
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
Muskegon judicial candidate headed to trial for domestic assault
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon County judicial candidate will stand trial for a domestic violence charge after several witnesses said they saw him assaulting a woman inside a downtown Muskegon apartment. Jason Kolkema appeared before Allegan County District Judge Joseph S. Skocelas on Monday, Sept. 19 for arraignment. Kolkema,...
Body cam shows Kent Co. deputies, firefighters working together after house explosion
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition Monday after a house exploded in Caledonia. The fire was called in just after midnight Monday near the corner of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. Fire crews from the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with the Cutlerville...
'It shook the whole house': Neighbors, first responders on house explosion in Kent Co.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the back porch of the burning home, where she was trapped. She remains in critical condition, according to police.
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
2 Died, 1 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Grand Rapids Police department responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE on Sunday. According to the officials, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids [..]
2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
