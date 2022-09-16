There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.

I like to spend as much time as possible in the parks when I'm there, so I usually rope drop Disneyland even though I usually just grab breakfast first thing before I do anything else. While I don’t have a single morning ritual, I could usually be found at the Jolly Holiday Bakery or grabbing Mickey shaped beignets at the Mint Julep Bar. However, that all changed earlier this year when one morning I was hanging out with a couple of online friends, one a Disneyland Cast Member, and the other the director of the excellent Halyx documentary, Live From the Space Stage. They introduced me to my new morning ritual, the Disneyland breakfast chimichanga. Does Deadpool know about this?

The breakfast chimichanga isn’t a secret by any means, but at the same time, it’s easy to overlook, and I had for a few years. It just wasn’t something I went looking for, and so I never found it. Of course, when a Disneyland Cast Member recommended it to me I had to give it a shot, one assumes he’d tried everything in the park at one time or another, and this is what he ate for breakfast.

It can only be found in Frontierland at the food cart across from the entrance to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, an attraction that you should really be checking out anyway. There are standard chimichanga’s available as well, all day long, but the breakfast chimichanga is more limited, as it’s only sold from park open until 11am, or until they sell out of them. And because of how the location's awing makes the sign hard to read from a distance, this item is just really easy to miss.

The breakfast chimichanga is fantastic, a delicious combination of eggs, cheese, and breakfast sausage, in a deep fried tortilla. It's an excellent way to start the day as it’s a portable breakfast, so you can grab one before going to get in line for your first attraction of the day. It works so much better than any breakfast that requires you to sit, unless you really want to do that, or even my Mickey beignets, which I love, but leave me covered in powdered sugar.

So if you’re not familiar with the breakfast chimichanga, I recommend, on your next Disneyland trip, hit Frontierland in the morning and give it a shot. They certainly can run out of them, showing that this particular item is not a secret to everybody, so hit the stand early and pick one up. It may become your new rope drop ritual like it is mine.