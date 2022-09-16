ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1Mps_0hy69yLF00
(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.

I like to spend as much time as possible in the parks when I'm there, so I usually rope drop Disneyland even though I usually just grab breakfast first thing before I do anything else. While I don’t have a single morning ritual, I could usually be found at the Jolly Holiday Bakery or grabbing Mickey shaped beignets at the Mint Julep Bar. However, that all changed earlier this year when one morning I was hanging out with a couple of online friends, one a Disneyland Cast Member, and the other the director of the excellent Halyx documentary, Live From the Space Stage. They introduced me to my new morning ritual, the Disneyland breakfast chimichanga. Does Deadpool know about this?

The breakfast chimichanga isn’t a secret by any means, but at the same time, it’s easy to overlook, and I had for a few years. It just wasn’t something I went looking for, and so I never found it. Of course, when a Disneyland Cast Member recommended it to me I had to give it a shot, one assumes he’d tried everything in the park at one time or another, and this is what he ate for breakfast.

It can only be found in Frontierland at the food cart across from the entrance to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, an attraction that you should really be checking out anyway. There are standard chimichanga’s available as well, all day long, but the breakfast chimichanga is more limited, as it’s only sold from park open until 11am, or until they sell out of them. And because of how the location's awing makes the sign hard to read from a distance, this item is just really easy to miss.

The breakfast chimichanga is fantastic, a delicious combination of eggs, cheese, and breakfast sausage, in a deep fried tortilla. It's an excellent way to start the day as it’s a portable breakfast, so you can grab one before going to get in line for your first attraction of the day. It works so much better than any breakfast that requires you to sit, unless you really want to do that, or even my Mickey beignets, which I love, but leave me covered in powdered sugar.

So if you’re not familiar with the breakfast chimichanga, I recommend, on your next Disneyland trip, hit Frontierland in the morning and give it a shot. They certainly can run out of them, showing that this particular item is not a secret to everybody, so hit the stand early and pick one up. It may become your new rope drop ritual like it is mine.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Disneyland Park#Disney Friends#Travel Destinations#The Jolly Holiday Bakery#The Mint Julep Bar#Disneyland Cast
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy