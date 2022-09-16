Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Princess Charlotte’s Jewellery Paid A Poignant Tribute To The Queen
As Princess Charlotte, age seven, walked into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a small pendant sparked in the light: a horseshoe pinned to her black dress. The piece, undoubtedly, was a visual ode to her late grandmother. A known lover of horses and racing – “I think...
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
U.K.・
Comments / 0