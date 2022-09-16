Read full article on original website
Related
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: East End Music Festival, Oktoberfest, Virginia State Fair, Kickers
RVA East End Music Festival at Henry L Marsh III Elementary School. A wonderful opportunity to support Richmond students and hear some great music. Since 2016, the RVA East End Festival has raised over $400,000 to support music, visual arts and performing arts programs at eight elementary, middle and high schools in the East End communities of the Richmond Public Schools system. The free family event will feature performances by local professionals including members of the Richmond Symphony, as well as some of RVA’s most talented youth musicians.
rvahub.com
Fonticello Food Forest Work Day on Sunday
Our next community workday is THIS SUNDAY (9/25) or Any task that brings you and the food forest joy!. Fonticello Food Forest is a community garden project in Southside, Richmond (within 2 acres of Carter Jones Park). We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend...
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
rvahub.com
Hull Street Lane Closures at Richmond Highway and Cowardin
We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rvahub.com
Richmond Folk Festival Poster Revealed
We’re excited to introduce you to the 18th official Richmond Folk Festival poster artist, Cassandra Kim. She joins a storied group of artists that includes Mickael Broth, Chris Milk, Hamilton Glass and more! (See all past 17 posters). Cassandra’s poster art will also grace the official Richmond Folk Festival...
rvahub.com
Early voting opens in Virginia; same-day registration new this year
Virginia voters can cast their ballots for the November election starting Friday, Sept. 23. Legislators have passed in recent years voting reform measures that expand access to the polls, including a new law that allows same-day voter registration. Virginia voters can cast their ballots for the November election starting Friday,...
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: Old Dominion Dominates Rams
Location: Richmond, Va. (Sports Backers Stadium) Cory Taylor and redshirt sophomore John Ermini split time evenly at goalkeeper, with Taylor manning the net in the first half and Ermini coming in for the second half. The shot count was close between the two sides, with Old Dominion holding a slight...
Comments / 0