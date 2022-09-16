Pennsylvania receives $25.4M in federal funding for electric-vehicle deployment

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

During the first round of funding, the state will receive $25.4 million toward its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan.

The NEVI Formula Program provides states with funding to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network.

Funding under this program is directed to designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) for building a national EV charging network, particularly along the Interstate Highway System, to support long-distance travel. In Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will administer the NEVI Plan.

“Increasing access to electric vehicles and EV chargers is one of the best ways to cut down on air pollution and fight climate change,” Ramez Ziadeh, acting Department of Environmental Protection secretary, said. “These investments into improving EV charger infrastructure will mean cleaner air for Pennsylvanians and will pay dividends for years and generations to come.”

There are more than 31,000 EVs registered in Pennsylvania, nearly three times more than the approximately 9,700 EVs registered in March 2019.

The state’s Driving PA Forward, providing grants and rebates for chargers, and the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program, providing grants to EV and other alternative fuel infrastructure, have been making investments into EV infrastructure.

