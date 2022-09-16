ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania receives $25.4M in federal funding for electric-vehicle deployment

By Melina Druga
Transportation Today News
Transportation Today News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRQSJ_0hy61ULF00

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

During the first round of funding, the state will receive $25.4 million toward its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan.

The NEVI Formula Program provides states with funding to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network.

Funding under this program is directed to designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) for building a national EV charging network, particularly along the Interstate Highway System, to support long-distance travel. In Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will administer the NEVI Plan.

“Increasing access to electric vehicles and EV chargers is one of the best ways to cut down on air pollution and fight climate change,” Ramez Ziadeh, acting Department of Environmental Protection secretary, said. “These investments into improving EV charger infrastructure will mean cleaner air for Pennsylvanians and will pay dividends for years and generations to come.”

There are more than 31,000 EVs registered in Pennsylvania, nearly three times more than the approximately 9,700 EVs registered in March 2019.

The state’s Driving PA Forward, providing grants and rebates for chargers, and the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program, providing grants to EV and other alternative fuel infrastructure, have been making investments into EV infrastructure.

The post Pennsylvania receives $25.4M in federal funding for electric-vehicle deployment appeared first on Transportation Today .

Comments / 3

Related
Transportation Today News

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky to get nearly $70M for electric vehicle charging network

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that his state would receive nearly $70 million in federal funds to develop an electric vehicle charging network. The funding will be combined with more than $9 billion in investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers to make the state a leader in the “EV revolution,” the […] The post Gov. Beshear: Kentucky to get nearly $70M for electric vehicle charging network appeared first on Transportation Today.
KENTUCKY STATE
Transportation Today News

Port Newark receives new rail cars

Port Newark recently took delivery of two Kawasaki rail cars as part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $1 billion PATH Improvement Plan (PIP). The PATH commuter rail system connects New York and New Jersey.  The rail cars are the first of 72 cars scheduled for delivery by the end of […] The post Port Newark receives new rail cars appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEWARK, NJ
Transportation Today News

Colorado Transportation Commission approves 10-year plan

The Colorado Transportation Commission recently adopted a major update to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) 10-Year Plan. The plan lists transportation projects statewide compiled through expansive and inclusive planning and outreach efforts. It contains $1.7 billion in projects and builds on the $2.2 billion in previous 10-year plan capital investments. “CDOT is proud to […] The post Colorado Transportation Commission approves 10-year plan appeared first on Transportation Today.
COLORADO STATE
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania offering up to $3,000 in electric-vehicle rebates through Alternative Fuel Rebate program

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced it is offering bigger consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP 2022-2023 Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program has increased the rebate for the purchase of a new or used battery electric car or truck from $750 to $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income. In addition, […] The post Pennsylvania offering up to $3,000 in electric-vehicle rebates through Alternative Fuel Rebate program appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania opens application period for Multimodal Transportation Fund program

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently opened the application period for Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) 2023-24 state fiscal year grants. “Transportation needs to work for everyone,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “The MTF helps support projects that keep people safe and connected, no matter who they are or how they travel.” Eligible applicants include […] The post Pennsylvania opens application period for Multimodal Transportation Fund program appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Transportation Today News

New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded New Jersey a $26 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for the state’s Route 7 project. The INFRA program funds freight and highway projects that improve safety and reliability, enhance the resiliency of highway infrastructure, reduce congestion, protect the environment, and generate national or regional economic benefits. […] The post New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7 appeared first on Transportation Today.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Transportation Today News

Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials Wednesday to break ground on a new train station and roadway safety and track improvement project in Windsor Locks. The new station, located in the town’s downtown area, will complement ongoing economic development in the area, officials said. Joining the Lamont were Connecticut Department of Transportation […] The post Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

California receives $150M grant for new Otay Mesa East land port of entry

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $150 million grant to the California Department of Transportation and the San Diego Association of Governments to support the construction of the new Otay Mesa East land port of entry. Otay Mesa East is located along the California-Mexico border in San Diego County. The project includes the […] The post California receives $150M grant for new Otay Mesa East land port of entry appeared first on Transportation Today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Federal Funding#The Nevi Formula Program#Ev#Pennsylvanians#Driving Pa Forward#Gran
Transportation Today News

Colorado Gov. Polis announces federal infrastructure funding

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the state would receive $100,000 in federal grant money for the I-70 Floyd Hill Project. The funding from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program (INFRA) will help the CoDOT expand the reliability and safety of I-70 throughout the road’s […] The post Colorado Gov. Polis announces federal infrastructure funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
COLORADO STATE
Transportation Today News

Maine receives $77.1M for roadway projects through federal infrastructure program

The federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Program recently awarded the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) $77.1 million for roadway improvements in Aroostook and Washington counties. The projects will complete a bypass to divert large semi-trailer trucks from Presque Isle’s Main Street (Route 1) and rehabilitate 68 miles of Route 1 between Machias and Calais. […] The post Maine receives $77.1M for roadway projects through federal infrastructure program appeared first on Transportation Today.
MAINE STATE
Transportation Today News

Senate passes bill to reduce spread of toxic PFAS at commercial airports

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation on Sept. 6 that would reduce the spread of toxic per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination at commercial airports. The legislation, the Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act, S. 3662, would allocate more Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding for commercial airports to buy devices that would test firefighting equipment without discharging […] The post Senate passes bill to reduce spread of toxic PFAS at commercial airports appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Transportation Today News

Port authority breaks ground on $9.5B JFK Airport improvements

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey last week broke ground on the $9.5 billion John F. Kennedy International Airport New Terminal One project. The project will see a 2.4 million-square-foot international terminal built in phases on the site of three other terminals.  The terminal will anchor the south side of the airport […] The post Port authority breaks ground on $9.5B JFK Airport improvements appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Transportation Today News

Nevada launches website for infrastructure projects

Nevada recently launched NevadaBuilds.com, a website dedicated to state infrastructure projects. The website illustrates infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and available grants for which the state can apply for future projects. It lists eight categories of investments, such as airports, electric vehicle chargers, ports, resilient infrastructure, and roads […] The post Nevada launches website for infrastructure projects appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEVADA STATE
Transportation Today News

Maryland DOT releases six-year Draft Consolidated Transportation Program, including nearly $20B investment

On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) released its $19.9 billion, six-year Draft Consolidated Transportation Program. The plan outlines the department’s plan to repair or replace aging infrastructure and expand transit opportunities to assist the state in its economic recovery and preserve and expand the state’s transportation network. The plan is nearly $2.2 billion […] The post Maryland DOT releases six-year Draft Consolidated Transportation Program, including nearly $20B investment appeared first on Transportation Today.
MARYLAND STATE
Transportation Today News

Florida Gov. DeSantis announces proposed legislation to provide toll relief

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal that would provide discounts on tolls for commuters using any toll roads across the state. The proposed legislation would give Floridians with toll transponders like SunPass or E-PASS a 50 percent credit on their monthly bill if they have 40 or more transactions in a […] The post Florida Gov. DeSantis announces proposed legislation to provide toll relief appeared first on Transportation Today.
FLORIDA STATE
Transportation Today News

Colorado DOT announces near completion of Central 70 Project

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it had successfully completed the last major milestone for the Central 70 Project on I-70 over the weekend. The announcement marks the end of major construction impacts on I-70 and allows drivers to proceed in the new permanent alignment of westbound I-70 between Brighton and Colorado boulevards in […] The post Colorado DOT announces near completion of Central 70 Project appeared first on Transportation Today.
COLORADO STATE
Transportation Today News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces construction to replace flood-damaged bridges

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started replacing county and state bridges damaged by flooding this summer. Beshear said priority would be placed on publicly owned crossings damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited driver access. KYTC will replace or repair more than 170 flood-damaged bridges in Eastern Kentucky, […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces construction to replace flood-damaged bridges appeared first on Transportation Today.
KENTUCKY STATE
Transportation Today News

FHWA awards $513.2M in Emergency Relief Program grants to 30 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently awarded $513.2 million in Emergency Relief (ER) Program grants to 30 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The grants are for the repair of bridges and roads damaged by storms, floods, wildfires, and other events. “These funds with help communities across our nation repair roads and bridges […] The post FHWA awards $513.2M in Emergency Relief Program grants to 30 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico appeared first on Transportation Today.
POLITICS
Transportation Today News

FTA issues additional special directives to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority after inspection

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) issued a new set of safety changes for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) rail transit system following a safety inspection. The new changes are in addition to the ones announced by the FTA in June. As outlined in a report of findings, the new Special […] The post FTA issues additional special directives to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority after inspection appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Transportation Today News

Transportation Today News

30
Followers
134
Post
950
Views
ABOUT

Transportation Today is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source of news about the latest regulations and innovations that drive the transportation industry across its diverse network: roadways, railroads, aviation and maritime. Our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient transportation policy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting transportation and infrastructure coming from Congress and the Administration, and news about federal and state agencies that influence this key industry that moves people and goods – the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

 https://transportationtodaynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy