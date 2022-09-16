Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Video of a Practically Empty 'Walt Disney World' Is the Stuff of Dreams
While a trip to Walt Disney World is a bucket list vacation for many people, fighting through throngs of tourists and waiting in long lines for hours can sour the experience. That's why it's important to pick the most strategic times to visit in the off-season, when less people are there.
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Door Knocker, Toasting Flutes, Ball Cap, and Headband at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion door knocker, toasting flutes, ball cap, and headband are available throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Haunted Mansion Door Knocker – $14.99. This door knocker resembles a spiked mace, with “The Haunted Mansion”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
Elite Daily
Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters
Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Universal Monsters: Legends of Fear House at Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
You’re in a cemetery in the dark, running away from an onslaught of monsters… Werewolves, Frankenstein, Dracula… Can you survive the hell you’re about to enter?. Based on the wildly popular Universal Monsters house from Halloween Horror Nights 29 at Universal Orlando Resort, this house is brand-new to Universal Studios Japan, and is among the most-anticipated additions to the park’s Halloween Horror Nights slate, seeing as the Monsters are beloved at the park. To this day, “Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue” plays as the “Universal Monsters Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Show” unchanged since 2001 to full audiences of a fervent fanbase, making this a prime choice.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Removes COVID-19 Warning From Website
In another update of COVID-19 policies at Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the removal of the COVID-19 warning from the Walt Disney World website and the My Disney Experience app, this concludes a series of COVID-19 policy rollbacks that began at the beginning of the year. The website no...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle Bottle Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle bottle is available at the hotel. The Corkcicle is aqua blue, with “Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort” on one side. The lettering is slightly debossed and shiny...
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
Disney Files Patent for Glasses-Free VR Attraction, Possible First Look Inside ‘Peter Pan’ Ride, and More: Daily Recap (9/17/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Comments / 1