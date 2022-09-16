ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

pressboxonline.com

Four Takeaways From Maryland Football’s 34-27 Win Against SMU

Maryland football fans witnessed a shootout between two high-powered offenses on Sept. 17, as the Terps defeated Southern Methodist University, 34-27, to improve to 3-0. The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams from start to finish. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Terps, but head coach Michael Locksley is happy to remain undefeated.
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
WRAL News

Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie

Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
Daily Voice

HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland

The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
OLNEY, MD
fox40jackson.com

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting of an alligator captured in June, 2021) A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with...
LUSBY, MD
knoxfocus.com

Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS

Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
BALTIMORE, MD

