ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Tossed into the Heisman Trophy conversation after two strong weeks to open the season, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels merely added to his case in Week 3 with another solid outing in a win over Houston that earned the KU QB Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Daniels accounted...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts

Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Florida State
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KU Sports

Notebook: Lengthy lightning delay no problem for Kansas in victory at Houston

HOUSTON — A 69-minute lightning delay postponed, but did not prevent, Kansas' 48-30 win at Houston on Saturday. With the score tied at 14 and 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the Jayhawks had advanced 79 yards on nine plays and were preparing to run a play on second-and-goal from the Cougars' 5-yard line when officials paused the game because of a nearby lightning strike.
HOUSTON, TX
KU Sports

Could ESPN's College Gameday be coming to Lawrence, Kansas next week?

SUNDAY UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.: Gameday is not coming to Kansas this week. The ESPN showcase announced Sunday morning that it is headed to Tennessee for the Tennessee-Florida game next weekend. So now that the Kansas football program has done the unthinkable and ripped off three straight wins to the start...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas football receiving votes in national polls after 3-0 start

The Kansas football team is officially on the radar of the poll voters in college football again. While the Jayhawks (3-0) are not yet ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 or the USA Today coaches poll, they are receiving votes in both. KU picked up 23 votes in...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Bill Self
Person
Frank Mason Iii
KU Sports

Jalon Daniels' masterful performance leads Kansas to emphatic 48-30 win at Houston

HOUSTON — The jubilation and exhilaration wafting through the visitors' locker room reverberated 40 yards down a cinder block hallway and could not be contained. Amid the shouts of "we did it!" and a wave of other congratulatory phrases, a series of loud bangs led to the unexpected opening of an unlatched door, forcing Kansas sixth-year senior left tackle Earl Bostick Jr. to pause his celebration long enough to say he was sorry and close it.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Former KU player, coach Jerry Waugh dies at age 95

Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Jerry Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed to Kansas Athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. In addition to being a former KU captain and an assistant coach for Wilt Chamberlain, Waugh was regarded by many as one of the greatest ambassadors of the university he loved.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy