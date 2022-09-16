Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Tossed into the Heisman Trophy conversation after two strong weeks to open the season, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels merely added to his case in Week 3 with another solid outing in a win over Houston that earned the KU QB Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Daniels accounted...
KU Sports
Kansas-Iowa State football clash to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on ESPN networks
The Kansas football team’s home game against Iowa State set for Oct. 1 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., the schools announced Monday. The KU-ISU game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, marking three consecutive weeks of nationally televised games for the 3-0 Jayhawks.
KU Sports
Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts
Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
KU Sports
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels' drastically different reactions to wins over West Virginia and Houston illustrate KU's elevated confidence
Momentum and confidence are massive things to have on your side in the world of sports, and it’s safe to say that after its 3-0 start the Kansas football team has a firm grip on both. Not only have the Jayhawks jumped out in a way that very few...
KU Sports
Matt Tait: Don't look now, but the Kansas football offense is a whole lot of fun again
That’s two weeks in a row where the Kansas football team fell into a 14-0 hole to open the game but managed to crawl out of it to win on the road. Pro tip: Stop doing that. There’s no doubt that the Jayhawks felt some sort of comfort after going down to Houston 14-0 during Saturday’s 48-30 Kansas victory.
KU Sports
Notebook: Lengthy lightning delay no problem for Kansas in victory at Houston
HOUSTON — A 69-minute lightning delay postponed, but did not prevent, Kansas' 48-30 win at Houston on Saturday. With the score tied at 14 and 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the Jayhawks had advanced 79 yards on nine plays and were preparing to run a play on second-and-goal from the Cougars' 5-yard line when officials paused the game because of a nearby lightning strike.
KU Sports
Could ESPN's College Gameday be coming to Lawrence, Kansas next week?
SUNDAY UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.: Gameday is not coming to Kansas this week. The ESPN showcase announced Sunday morning that it is headed to Tennessee for the Tennessee-Florida game next weekend. So now that the Kansas football program has done the unthinkable and ripped off three straight wins to the start...
KU Sports
Kansas football receiving votes in national polls after 3-0 start
The Kansas football team is officially on the radar of the poll voters in college football again. While the Jayhawks (3-0) are not yet ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 or the USA Today coaches poll, they are receiving votes in both. KU picked up 23 votes in...
KU Sports
Jalon Daniels' masterful performance leads Kansas to emphatic 48-30 win at Houston
HOUSTON — The jubilation and exhilaration wafting through the visitors' locker room reverberated 40 yards down a cinder block hallway and could not be contained. Amid the shouts of "we did it!" and a wave of other congratulatory phrases, a series of loud bangs led to the unexpected opening of an unlatched door, forcing Kansas sixth-year senior left tackle Earl Bostick Jr. to pause his celebration long enough to say he was sorry and close it.
KU Sports
Former KU player, coach Jerry Waugh dies at age 95
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Jerry Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed to Kansas Athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. In addition to being a former KU captain and an assistant coach for Wilt Chamberlain, Waugh was regarded by many as one of the greatest ambassadors of the university he loved.
