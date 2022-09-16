Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy injured himself on a trick play in the second quarter, as he went up for a Russell Wilson deep pass and feel awkwardly. Now, he has been deemed questionable to return by the Broncos. While Jeudy is sidelined, Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland should see added work.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO