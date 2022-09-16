ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker. Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games. The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster...
BALTIMORE, MD
brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney leaves stadium in walking boot

CLEVELAND ― Browns starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney left FirstEnergy Stadium after Sunday's shocking 31-30 loss to the New York Jets with a walking boot on his right leg. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney suffered a non-contact ankle injury while he chased Jets quarterback Joe Flacco before he threw an incomplete pass with 6:10 left in the third quarter. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) questionable to return for Broncos in Week 2

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy injured himself on a trick play in the second quarter, as he went up for a Russell Wilson deep pass and feel awkwardly. Now, he has been deemed questionable to return by the Broncos. While Jeudy is sidelined, Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland should see added work.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
DENVER, CO

