Albert Lea, MN

kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals

Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
BREWSTER, MN
KCAU 9 News

One dead, two injured in Iowa crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY

A ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD FELIPE LOPEZ-LOPEZ REYES WAS DRIVING WESTBOUND ON B-40 WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD, ENTERED THE NORTH DITCH, VAULTED A CULVERT AND STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT. REYES WAS...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
WOWT

1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County

(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Semi receives $40,000 damage in crash

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a Peterbilt semitruck received an estimated $40,000 damage in a one-vehicle crash about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on Eagle Avenue, seven miles west of Sioux Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Chandler W.R. Franssen of Hebron, NE, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt pulling a cattle trailer...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River

(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

RPD: Man, 21, arrested for threatening 2 people with gun over parking at Cub Foods

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a dispute over parking resulted in the man threatening two victims with a gun. Police said it happened at Cub Foods when two parties were arguing over the way someone had parked. The man, later identified as Eugene Washington, 21, of Rochester, displayed a gun at the two victims. The gun was later determined to be a replica handgun that fires blanks.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Authorities Seeking Suspected Mankato Shooter who Caused Lockdown

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are seeking the man suspected of being involved in a shooting that prompted a shelter-in-place and a lockdown at the Mayo Clinic campus in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety says 30-year-old Bashir Mohammed is suspected of opening fire and wounding a person known to him around...
MANKATO, MN
kicdam.com

Vehicle Assist Turns In Drug Charges Against Six People

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A welfare check of a car parked along Highway 71 Wednesday night led to charges against five adults and one juvenile – all from Spencer. The Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says he found drugs and open alcohol containers in the car which led to 19 year old Jimmy Urbina, 20 year old Maical Ponce-Urbina, 21 year old Winor Ponce-Urbina, and a 17 year old male juvenile were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 21 year old Winor Ponce-Urbina was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, open container, and having no driver’s license or insurance. 19 year old Justo Renan Ponce-Urbina was charged with possessing alcohol and tobacco as a minor, and 45 year old Justo De Jesus Ponce-Urbina was charged with open container.
SPENCER, IA
