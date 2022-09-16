Spencer, IA (KICD)– A welfare check of a car parked along Highway 71 Wednesday night led to charges against five adults and one juvenile – all from Spencer. The Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says he found drugs and open alcohol containers in the car which led to 19 year old Jimmy Urbina, 20 year old Maical Ponce-Urbina, 21 year old Winor Ponce-Urbina, and a 17 year old male juvenile were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 21 year old Winor Ponce-Urbina was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, open container, and having no driver’s license or insurance. 19 year old Justo Renan Ponce-Urbina was charged with possessing alcohol and tobacco as a minor, and 45 year old Justo De Jesus Ponce-Urbina was charged with open container.

SPENCER, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO