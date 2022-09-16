ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Inside William and Harry’s ‘difficult and uncomfortable’ week with ‘no meaningful rapprochement’ in sight

THERE has been no "meaningful" reconciliation between Princes William and Harry despite several joint public appearances, insiders say. The brothers appeared to be united in grief this week as they viewed flowers left in their grandmother's memory, walked behind her coffin and fought back tears during a historic vigil - but this was reportedly "uncomfortable" and "effortful" for them both.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?

For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
U.K.
msn.com

Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
ANIMALS
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth's 500 million dollar fortune detailed

Queen Elizabeth IIThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. The death of the Queen of England has left more questions than answers and one issue the public is curious about is how her assets will be distributed. Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast fortune for her heirs which has been estimated to be around 500 million dollars. Royal protocol dictates how some but not all of her holdings will be distributed.

