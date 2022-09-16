Read full article on original website
Prince Andrew keeps important royal role as brother Charles becomes king
PRINCE Andrew has been allowed to keep an important royal role after his brother Charles became King. The Duke of York was a Counsellor of State during the Queen's reign, and he has been told he can continue to act as one for King Charles III. It means he can...
Vox
The queen’s funeral (plus what’s happening with the money and the corgis), explained
After more than 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died last week on September 8. Her death marks the end of the second Elizabethan era and the beginning of a period of public mourning for the UK. That mourning will crescendo at the queen’s...
William & Kate’s Move to Adelaide Cottage May Be Temporary as Royal Real Estate Shuffle Begins
There has been so much going on in the royal family with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Not only is the world mourning her loss, but there are also a lot of changes ahead behind the palace walls — and that includes real estate. Prince William and Kate,...
Harper's Bazaar
The Crown Jewels: the memories and meanings behind the Queen's jewellery
This week, Her Majesty’s coffin made its final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days. For this final public appearance, the Queen, as ever, was adorned in her best. This time, with the Imperial State Crown, which sat atop her coffin, on a purple cushion.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Inside William and Harry’s ‘difficult and uncomfortable’ week with ‘no meaningful rapprochement’ in sight
THERE has been no "meaningful" reconciliation between Princes William and Harry despite several joint public appearances, insiders say. The brothers appeared to be united in grief this week as they viewed flowers left in their grandmother's memory, walked behind her coffin and fought back tears during a historic vigil - but this was reportedly "uncomfortable" and "effortful" for them both.
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?
For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
msn.com
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
Story of a crown: sapphire, pearls, ruby and diamond all tell a tale
From rolling off George V’s coffin to the ruby allegedly being at Battle of Bosworth, imperial state crown has led rich life
The Centuries of Symbolism Wrapped Up in Royal Mourners’ Pearls
Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her pearls. And when the royals pay their final respects to Her Majesty at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, there is every likelihood that they will be wearing them too. Female members of the family...
Queen Elizabeth's 500 million dollar fortune detailed
Queen Elizabeth IIThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. The death of the Queen of England has left more questions than answers and one issue the public is curious about is how her assets will be distributed. Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast fortune for her heirs which has been estimated to be around 500 million dollars. Royal protocol dictates how some but not all of her holdings will be distributed.
