Wooster, OH

wabash.edu

Wabash Opens Conference Play With 48-14 Win At Wooster

Six different players reached the end zone, led by two scores from Donovan Snyder, as Wabash rolled past Wooster 48-14 on Saturday afternoon inside John P. Papp Stadium. The Little Giants improved to 2-1 on the year and 1-0 in North Coast Athletic Conference play, while the Fighting Scots fell to 2-1 and 1-1.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wabash.edu

Little Giants Record 24 Victories At Wabash Fall Tennis Classic

The Wabash tennis team scored 24 wins in the 35 matches played by the Little Giants in the 2022 Wabash Fall Invitational. The two-day, non-scoring event occurred Saturday and Sunday at the Collett Tennis Center. Freshmen Adam Altobella, Bennett Strain, and Ethan Wallace completed the weekend with perfect 3-0 records...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wabash.edu

Cross Country Competes at John McNichols Invitational

The Wabash cross country team opened its season Saturday at the John McNichols Invitational hosted by Indiana University at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Little Giants competed against NCAA Division I, II, and III teams, finishing 15th overall and second among Division III squads.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MASSILLON, OH
wabash.edu

It's a Good Time to Come Home

Classes are well underway and summer is slowly giving way to fall. It’s a perfect time for Homecoming at Wabash. The weekend celebration kicks off on Thursday with two annual favorites. Students will gather in the morning for Chapel Sing as the Class of 2026 participates in this annual...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”

On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
KIRTLAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain man to open Rose’s Faith, a transitional home for veterans

Bruce Mathews Jr. has been looking for a way to help veterans transition into civilian life after honorably protecting the nation. Enter his idea for Rose’s Faith transitional home, which currently is coming to life and is getting ready to open in South Lorain. Rose’s Faith is located at...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls

The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH

