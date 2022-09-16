ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook

There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
LATHAM, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Hannaford Supermarkets Unveils Easy Meal Options in New York

The new Hannaford Supermarkets location in Brunswick, N.Y., is touting a perimeter design full of convenient options for shoppers, such as a hot and cold foods bar, prepared meals section, and more. Located at 9 Lord Avenue, the new 49,000-square-foot store features an expansive hot and cold foods bar that...
BRUNSWICK, NY
Hot 99.1

Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?

Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
TRAVEL
WRGB

Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
FORT EDWARD, NY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: New York to send checks worth up to $270 by next month

Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect to receive a $270 stimulus check sometime over the next month as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to combat inflation in the state. The stimulus payments are part of a $475 million tax relief program that was unveiled by New...
INCOME TAX
Hot 99.1

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?

There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
ECONOMY
Hot 99.1

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 99.1

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
WNYT

Justice for the Hundred Rally makes noise in Colonie

Calls from advocates continue for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act. A rally was held outside Colonie Center Mall, calling on the Governor to sign it. The rally was held on September 17 in light of Puppy Mill Awareness Day. The New York State Legislature passed...
COLONIE, NY
Hot 99.1

New York Reveals First Fall Foliage Report Of the Season

Want to get a jump on your fall 2022 leaf peeping?. Fall is all about football, fall beers, and fo course the stunning foliage hee in Upstate New York. And while we are weeks away from peak colors, mother nature's brush strokes are already starting to appear in certain areas of Upstate New York.
POLITICS
