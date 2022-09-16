Read full article on original website
Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook
There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
Capital Region car crimes on the rise
The Albany Police Department issuing an advisory to the public this weekend and news 10 has an exclusive look at what's being done to fight the increase in crime.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
progressivegrocer.com
Hannaford Supermarkets Unveils Easy Meal Options in New York
The new Hannaford Supermarkets location in Brunswick, N.Y., is touting a perimeter design full of convenient options for shoppers, such as a hot and cold foods bar, prepared meals section, and more. Located at 9 Lord Avenue, the new 49,000-square-foot store features an expansive hot and cold foods bar that...
It’s Mafia Monday! Here are 5 Best ‘Bills Backers’ Bars in Upstate New York
If you're looking to head out and join other Bills Mafia to watch the game vs. the Tennesee Titans tonight at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, it'll cost you, we've heard that 3rd party ticket sellers are asking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 for nosebleed seats!. Looking for a...
FBI Arrests a Hudson Valley County Elections Commissioner
On Tuesday, September 13th, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason T. Schofield was arrested. The FBI apprehended him as he left his residence while on the way to the county office building where he works, reported by the Times Union. Rensselaer County's Election Commissioner Arrested. Jason T....
Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?
Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: New York to send checks worth up to $270 by next month
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect to receive a $270 stimulus check sometime over the next month as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to combat inflation in the state. The stimulus payments are part of a $475 million tax relief program that was unveiled by New...
Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York
You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again. Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
NGPD: Accused child lurer was actually solar salesman
North Greenbush Police said Thursday that the child luring alert they sent out Wednesday was a false alarm.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
WNYT
Justice for the Hundred Rally makes noise in Colonie
Calls from advocates continue for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act. A rally was held outside Colonie Center Mall, calling on the Governor to sign it. The rally was held on September 17 in light of Puppy Mill Awareness Day. The New York State Legislature passed...
New York Reveals First Fall Foliage Report Of the Season
Want to get a jump on your fall 2022 leaf peeping?. Fall is all about football, fall beers, and fo course the stunning foliage hee in Upstate New York. And while we are weeks away from peak colors, mother nature's brush strokes are already starting to appear in certain areas of Upstate New York.
