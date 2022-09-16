Read full article on original website
Traveling Exhibit About Indiana Auto Industry On Display At City Hall
WARSAW – Auto Indiana, a traveling exhibit, is being featured at Warsaw City Hall beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The display on the first floor of City Hall is a cooperative effort of the Kosciusko County Historical Society, the City and Warsaw Community Schools and is open to the public at 102 S. Buffalo Street.
Lake City Bank Announces Promotion
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced that Jennifer H. Leon has been promoted to retail banking officer at the Fort Wayne North Branch. In this position, Leon leads sales and service efforts in the branch, manages the daily operations of the office and supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She has been with the bank for eight years.
Arnolt Property Transferred To Redevelopment Commission
WARSAW — Ownership of the Arnolt property on East Durbin Street, near Argonne Road, will soon be transferred from the City of Warsaw to the Warsaw Redevelopment Commission. Community and Economic Development Director Jeremy Skinner presented a resolution on changing the property’s ownership during a Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Sept. 16. Skinner said that WRC began the disposition process during their Sept. 12 meeting.
Riley Boyhood Home Worth Drive To Greenfield
Editor’s Note: Rod King is the author of a monthly column “Great Escapes” that will take readers to various locations throughout the country. When driving along the 200 block of Main Street (U.S. 40) in Greenfield, you’ll come upon a man sitting on a bench in front of a white house.
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw, surrounded by his family. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Argos, the son of (the late) John Henry Chaplin and Garnet Avenelle (Saygers) Chaplin. He graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’64 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Randy retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. as a control room operator and was also a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 12775. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 49 and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126.
Raymond G. Sheppard
Raymond G. Sheppard, 72, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 26, 1950. He married Pam Morgan on Nov. 20, 1976; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son John Sheppard, Argos; daughter Dee (A.J.) Sheppard-Campbell, Leiter’s Ford;...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
Timeline From The Past: First Indians In Kosciusko County
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. September 1999 — Roy and Barbara Hamer, of Leesburg, were the lucky purchasers of a single winning ticket in the Sept. 18, $41 million Powerball jackpot. They chose the cash option. After taxes, the Hamers received more than $15.4 million.
ALERT: Work On Center Street RR Crossing Set For Monday, Tuesday
WARSAW – Crews will be working around the Center Street railroad crossing Monday, Sept. 19, as well as Tuesday, the city of Warsaw announced. Indiana Department of Transportation informed the city on Monday of the work, which consists of milling and repaving around the Center Street railroad track, crossing and approaches.
Anna Winnie
Anna S. Winnie 56, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence in Logansport. She was born June 29, 1966. On Sept. 23, 2006, she married Robert Neil Winnie; he survives in Logansport. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah Miles, New...
Chris Paraschos
Chris Paraschos, 93, Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He married Ardine Paraschos; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home is in...
Police Looking For Columbia City Girl, 12
COLUMBIA CITY — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl from Columbia City. The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a white girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts and white flip-flops and walking her dog.
Area Police Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Allen Kalabsa, reported a theft in the 100 block of EMS B6, Leesburg. 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Joyce Judd, 600 block of South Lake Street, Warsaw, reported a theft. 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, the...
Peggy S. Arnold
Peggy S. Arnold, 70, Warsaw, died at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Peggy was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Rochester, to the late Harold and Clarabell (Taylor) Long. She married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church, to David D. Arnold; he survives.
Son Of Sheriff’s Candidate Receives Probation
WARSAW — The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith will serve a one-year sentence on probation for criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident in North Webster. Zachary M.L. Smith, 19, 1955 S. SR 13, Pierceton, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6...
Casey D. ‘Guapo’ Ferguson Jr. — PENDING
Casey D. “Guapo” Ferguson Jr., 29, Milford, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Ronald ‘Ron’ Bellman
Ronald “Ron” Bellman, 73, Bourbon, died at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mishawaka Center for Hospice Care. Bellman was born on Sept. 27, 1948. He married Karen Fink on Oct. 29, 1972. She survives. Additional survivors include: two sons, Jason Bellman, Bourbon, and Travis (Nichole) Bellman,...
Tasha Marie Bruce
Tasha Marie Bruce, 29, Kimmell, died at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence. Tasha was born on Sept. 22, 1992. She is survived by her son, Johny Roberts Wiles; mother, Tanya (Darrel) Sexton, Nappanee; father, Harold Bruce, Wolcottville; brother, Dakota (Larisa) Bruce, LaGrange; two sisters: Katelinn “Piggy” Bruce and Megan Bruce, both of Wolcotville; maternal grandparents: Rick Tackitt, North Webster, Dan (Angie) Schmucker, New Paris.
Pierceton Council Will Meet Twice Wednesday
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session Wednesday, Sept. 21, before meeting in a special session 90 minutes later. Both gatherings will be at the Pierceton Community Building. The executive session starts at 2 p.m. The public meeting is set to start at 3:30...
