Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers
Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues. Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Is This The Best City For Chocolate Lovers In Colorado?
If you're a chocolate lover who lives in Colorado, you're going to love the news that one Colorado city was just ranked in the top 15 places for best places for chocolate lovers in the country. Two in the top 25. Agree?. Best City For Chocolate In Colorado. It's pretty...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
The One Chip Challenge Banned From a Colorado School District
A school district in the state of Colorado has banned a specific tortilla chip from being so much as brought to school. Paqui's One Chip Challenge is not for the faint of heart and could also lead to a suspension from school in the Huerfano RE-1 School District. Paqui's One...
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KKTV
Thousands gather in Southern Colorado for Fallen Firefighter Memorial
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Memorial service for fallen Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff 9/16/22. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 9/16/22. A person is dead with a shooting investigation underway near downtown Colorado Springs.
KRDO
Police ask for help finding an at-risk 14-year-old in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Police are searching for an at-risk juvenile. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Jordan Stanley is white, 14 years old, 5'10", 130 lbs. and was wearing all black clothes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
lamarledger.com
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
