Colorado State

Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
KXRM

Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers

Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues. Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KJCT8

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota's Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KRDO News Channel 13

Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
