Washington Square News
Opinion: College students should not have to pay for Metrocards
New York City is not cheap. We know that. As students in the nation’s largest city by population, we find ways to finesse every discount code for restaurant takeout and take advantage of the free museum passes we can find through NYU. Existing is a treasure hunt of saving money because it feels like we are always weighed down by the immense prices of our daily necessities. The average rent in Manhattan exceeded $5,000 this summer. Households in and around the city pay 49.1% more for electricity than the national average. Food prices in the area increased 10.2% throughout the past year. This is at an alarming rate for me, a student told all his life that it is cheap and affordable to cook at home.
Washington Square News
What to do this week: Vampire cinema viewing and Climate Week NYC
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Sept. 19-25.
Washington Square News
New dean Wendy Suzuki wants to maximize brain power at CAS
Wendy Suzuki, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at NYU’s Center for Neural Science, started as dean of the College of Arts & Science this month after 24 years as a faculty member at the university. She hopes to use her background in neuroscience to reduce stress among students and make resources more accessible within CAS and across NYU.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Adjuncts need better pay now, but NYU is dragging its feet
The current contract between NYU and the adjunct union ACT-UAW Local 7902 expires at midnight on Sept. 30. In negotiating the next four-year contract, the union is demanding better pay and benefits, more affordable health insurance, better reappointment rights, and pay for training. These are all basic and necessary elements of the fair contract they deserve and need, especially because NYU has dragged out negotiations for the past two years.
Washington Square News
Ranked: What is the best NYU dining hall?
As a veteran of the NYU Eats dining hall experience, it’s about time I lend my four years of expertise to answer the long-debated question: What are the best dining halls?. With eight NYU Eats dining hall options on the Washington Square campus — not including the cafes and market convenience stores — there are almost too many options. But, of course, NYU students only care about which one has the best food and room to sit. And for my fellow picky eaters and those with dietary restrictions, it’s good to know which dining halls are suitable for us.
