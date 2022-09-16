Read full article on original website
Pickerington Central football's Rasheem Biles to miss several weeks with injury
In addition to falling to Gahanna Lincoln 22-20 on Sept. 16, Pickerington Central lost a player who rarely leaves the field. Senior Rasheem Biles, a Pittsburgh commit, went down in the fourth quarter with what was determined to be a torn right meniscus. He said he's expected to miss at least four to six weeks and could be out for the remainder of the season. ...
AFL superstar Buddy Franklin reveals how close he came to calling it quits after this season - and whether he was ever a chance of leaving the Swans to play for a third club
Buddy Franklin has revealed he was a '50/50 chance' of retiring at the end of the season - and never seriously entertained the possibility of playing for a third AFL club in his decorated career. Franklin, 35, who booted his 1000th career goal earlier this season, also had a blunt...
