University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
Sonic Drive-In Franchisee Plans Dyer Site Following Crown Point Opening
The owner plans to open his second location in early 2023
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
buildingupchicago.com
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors
I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago
Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
buildingupchicago.com
Permits in hand, 4600 North Marine tears up a parking lot
The Weiss Hospital parking lot at Marine Drive and Wilson Avenue is gone. Toast. Rubble. History. Ground prep is underway after the first permits were issued early this month by the city for a new 12-story, 303-unit residential development here. The foundation permit came through on the first of the month. And no waiting on a tower crane permit; that was issued September 7.
foodgressing.com
Best Chicago Japanese Restaurants 2022 – New Spots
Chicago is home to a plethora of top notch Japanese restaurants Here’s a few that standout as best Chicago Japanese restaurants that are new and worth checking out. Hinoki Sushiko, recently recognized by Michelin as part of their 2022 “Chicago New Discoveries” list, provides a distinctive, dual concept by talented Chef Gustavo Barahona (formerly of Katana) and Beverage Director Zak Sherman.
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago sees one of its most violent weekends of the year: 9 killed, 54 wounded
CHICAGO - Chicago saw one of its most violent weekends of the year with more than 60 people shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. In all, 20 of those wounded by gunfire were 17 and younger. Three police districts that border each other on the South Side bore the brunt of the gun violence, accounting for about a third of the shootings.
'Summer of Horror': Kingsview Asset Management CIO agrees with McDonald's CEO on 'rampant' Chicago crime wave
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
Beer lovers celebrate Oktoberfest at Chicago-area Bottleneck restaurants with German-inspired menu
Fall is upon us and is ushering in a new set of events. Bottleneck restaurants is offering specials and events for Oktoberfest.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side in Logan Square early Saturday. A man, 25, was driving in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:34 a.m. when shots were fired from a white Jeep. The victim was hit in the back and...
Downtown crime: 2 men shot in Chicago Loop minutes apart
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in downtown Chicago's Loop just minutes apart early Saturday morning. Police say a 32-year-old man was in a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Waker Drive when a red sedan drove by firing shots around 1:08 a.m. The victim was...
WGNtv.com
What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?
I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
