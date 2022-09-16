Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
Washington Square News
Ranked: What is the best NYU dining hall?
As a veteran of the NYU Eats dining hall experience, it’s about time I lend my four years of expertise to answer the long-debated question: What are the best dining halls?. With eight NYU Eats dining hall options on the Washington Square campus — not including the cafes and market convenience stores — there are almost too many options. But, of course, NYU students only care about which one has the best food and room to sit. And for my fellow picky eaters and those with dietary restrictions, it’s good to know which dining halls are suitable for us.
Washington Square News
Opinion: College students should not have to pay for Metrocards
New York City is not cheap. We know that. As students in the nation’s largest city by population, we find ways to finesse every discount code for restaurant takeout and take advantage of the free museum passes we can find through NYU. Existing is a treasure hunt of saving money because it feels like we are always weighed down by the immense prices of our daily necessities. The average rent in Manhattan exceeded $5,000 this summer. Households in and around the city pay 49.1% more for electricity than the national average. Food prices in the area increased 10.2% throughout the past year. This is at an alarming rate for me, a student told all his life that it is cheap and affordable to cook at home.
Washington Square News
Making a sustainable IMPACT beyond the runway
Walking into any big-box retail store, you probably have no idea about the who, what and where behind your favorite pieces — IMPACT NYFW strives to change that. IMPACT, a non-profit New York Fashion Week organization, presented its fourth show at Midtown’s Studio Arte on Saturday, Sept. 17. Its flea market vibes with pop-up shops, hors d’oeuvres and sips made this runway experience more interactive. All ticket proceeds went to Fabscrap, the event’s beneficiary that works with over 600 different brands in New York City to recycle their commercial waste.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Adjuncts need better pay now, but NYU is dragging its feet
The current contract between NYU and the adjunct union ACT-UAW Local 7902 expires at midnight on Sept. 30. In negotiating the next four-year contract, the union is demanding better pay and benefits, more affordable health insurance, better reappointment rights, and pay for training. These are all basic and necessary elements of the fair contract they deserve and need, especially because NYU has dragged out negotiations for the past two years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
fox5ny.com
Danish tourist shot in back in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A tourist visiting the city from Denmark was shot in Manhattan early on Sunday. The NYPD says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on 103rd St. and West End Ave. on the Upper West Side. The tourist was reportedly walking back to where he was staying after leaving a party.
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams unveils free WiFi program for NYCHA residents that could cost upward of $30M annually
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers living in NYCHA developments will be able to get free WiFi and basic cable as part of a multi-million dollar program rolled out Monday by Mayor Adams, who touted the initiative as a long overdue “21st century infrastructure” necessity. The program, dubbed...
Political buzz: Why Staten Island is the only NYC borough without a deputy borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island is alone among the five boroughs without a deputy borough president at Borough Hall. And that’s working out fine as far as GOP Borough President Vito Fossella is concerned. The prior deputy borough president, longtime Borough Hall aide Ed Burke, had planned...
News 12
FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire
A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. Police have identified the victim as Wayne Davis. EMS transported Davis to NYC Health &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Changemakers: Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter
Lisa Price, a beauty pioneer, built her brand on love and determination. She started Carol’s Daughter in her kitchen in 1993. Price sold homemade moisturizer out of her apartment before finally getting a Brooklyn storefront. It’s now turned into a world-wide brand. Self-care was not often part of the conversation for women of color; it […]
wosu.org
A champion of Black television and film
A pioneering media leader and champion of black television and film died recently in New York City, where she had relocated her organization Black Public Media in 2000. She founded the BPM, then known as National Black Programming Consortium, in Columbus in 1979. We look back on the life of Mable Haddock, her time in Columbus and the legacy of BPM.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Square News
Safe Ride wait times shortened by 30% over the last year
Safe Ride, NYU’s free late-night shuttle service operated in partnership with Via Transportation, has decreased wait times by an average of four minutes despite a 40% increase in ridership over the last year, according to university spokesperson Shonna Keogan. The university is also working with Via to create an NYU-specific ride-share app.
cityandstateny.com
Yeshiva scrutiny and homeless shelter limitations
They are furry, they are small, they have paws and are a big problem – and no, they’re not rats. Guinea pigs are currently overrunning New York City’s pet shelters, and staff are calling on city leaders to provide some relief. Around 600 have been dumped at city-funded animal shelters this year – more than double the total from the same period in 2019, The City recently reported. Why are these little creatures posing a big problem? Guinea pig purchases soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers grappled with loneliness, but scores of owners have since abandoned them. The City Council introduced legislation back in February that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, but it’s yet to receive a hearing. The future of guinea pigs in New York City remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please do your research before buying any type of pet. Read on for more of the week’s news.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Asylum seeker in NYC shelter dies by suicide: 'our hearts break'
A woman seeking asylum died by suicide at a New York City shelter Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.
Comments / 0