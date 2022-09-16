ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Dallas Observer

How La Onda Went from Summer Slump to Packed for Weeks

On Sept. 8 when Bon Appetit announced its top 50 new restaurants in the U.S., two North Texas restaurants were caught a bit off guard. The proprietors of El Rincon del Maiz in Garland told us that they thought a call from Bon Appetit beforehand requesting photos was a scam. They didn't realize they were on the list until a reporter at D Magazine called them for an interview. This is the good kind of "caught off guard."
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy

Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
KICKS 105

Goatman's Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
dmagazine.com

DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
KSAT 12

'World's tallest' interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
K-Fox 95.5

How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter

Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
