ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

DWD takes steps to protect unemployment insurance claimants' personal information

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana Department of Workforce Development reports data breach

Applicants information has been compromised in a cybersecurity incident reported by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Someone gained access to some of the information held by the DWD. Information impacted includes login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn't believe social security numbers were accessed. More than...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy