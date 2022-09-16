Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans golf visit Thornberry Creek Monday
The Luxemburg-Casco golf team will tee off at 9 a.m. Monday with a big tournament in Hobart. Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Green Bay Preble, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Middleton, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Oshkosh West, Pulaski, Seymour, Shawano Community, Sheboygan North, Verona Area, and Wrightstown will all descend on Thornberry Creek Golf Course for the tournament.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay soccer battles Green Bay East on The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers look to keep the soccer season afloat on Monday when they battle the Red Devils of Green Bay East on Monday night. It has not been smooth sailing for the Clippers in September, going 2-4-2 since September 1st. That includes a 1-0 conference loss to Gibraltar/Sevastopol and a 2-0 defeat to Bay Port last week.
doorcountydailynews.com
Soccer recap: Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco fall in non-conference matches
Sturgeon Bay and Luxemburg-Casco found themselves on the short end of a pair of matches on Friday night. The host was rude to the house guest as the Luxemburg-Casco soccer team fell to tournament host Port Washington 3-1. The Sturgeon Bay Clippers soccer fell to top-ranked Bay Port in a...
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans volleyball takes 21st at Charger Invite
The results may not show it according to head coach Jeff Frey, but the Luxemburg-Casco volleyball had a good weekend in Milwaukee. The Spartans took 21st at the Charger Invitational, held at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The results were mixed during the course of the weekend with the squad going 2-3 in tournament play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw14online.com
Week 5: Freedom, Neenah, Little Chute, FVL, Two Rivers and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 5 of the high school football season was Friday and FOX 11 was all over Northeast Wisconsin. Here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11:
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Former Kaukauna Ghost Lahm makes Badger debut in blowout win over New Mexico State
MADISON — Head Football Coach Paul Chryst knew on Thursday that Kaukauna High grad Gavin Lahm would be handling kickoffs Saturday for the Badgers. And Lahm made the most of his opportunity in a 66-7 blowout win over New Mexico State. The Badgers top two kickers, Vito Calvaruso and...
Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday. The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah. The first-place runner for the […]
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply
PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doorcountydailynews.com
Improvements coming to three Door County Parks
You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
wearegreenbay.com
Lambeau unveils new concessions menu
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News This Morning’s Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID-19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott is recovering from COVID-19. This was her first case and she thought much like other illnesses she could work back into a normal routine, but it’s taken a little longer to recover. We’ve talked about long...
doorcountydailynews.com
County, DCMC looking to shore up transport services
Making sure you get the medical help you need when you need it is the goal of Door County Medical Center and Door County teaming up on a transport service agreement. Before 2018, Door County Medical Center worked with Para Tran to get patients needing additional care to hospitals in Green Bay. When that company went out of business, Door County Medical Center was forced to contract with Door County Emergency Services and paratransit companies in Green Bay to fill the service gap. What was supposed to be a short-term solution has lasted for four years, with the wait times in Door County Medical Center’s emergency room getting longer. Door County Medical Center President and CEO Brian Stephens spoke at the September 13th Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee about a new agreement that would reimburse the county for the service so it would not hurt taxpayers. Speaking to the Door County Daily News a few days later, he says he hopes to rely more on local people that the community trusts while serving everyone better.
Comments / 0